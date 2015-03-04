* Dollar index hits 11-year peak
* Euro sinks below $1.11 to new low
* U.S. jobs data seen positive for Friday payrolls report
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, March 4 The dollar climbed to fresh
highs on Wednesday, getting lift from solid U.S. jobs and
business data, as the euro sank below $1.11 to an 11-1/2 year
low ahead of the launch of quantitative easing by the European
Central Bank.
The dollar, bolstered by recent rises in U.S. government
bond yields, hit its highest since September 2003 against a
basket of currencies and was last up 0.60 percent at
95.957. Earlier it struck a high of 96.041 in trading after
economic data releases.
The ADP National Employment Report showed a gain of 212,000
private-sector jobs. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast
the ADP to show a gain of 220,000 jobs.
Separately, the Institute for Supply Management said its
services index was 56.9 in February, up slightly from 56.7 in
January. Analysts were looking for a reading of 56.5, according
to a Reuters poll.
The ADP data likely signalled strength in Friday's
potentially markets-moving government jobs report for February,
according to Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at
Scotiabank in Toronto.
"What's really important now is that we get a non-farm print
on Friday that comes close to that 235,000 that is expected, or
higher," Sutton said. "That will keep the expectations for a Fed
interest rate hike fairly near term. For the U.S. dollar that is
key."
The euro last stood at $1.1072, off 0.90 percent for the day
and below a key support level, Sutton said. It fell to as little
as $1.1066, which was the lowest level for the euro against the
dollar since September 2003, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The euro also declined to one-month lows against the
Japanese yen , which was flat against the dollar at
119.72 yen to the dollar.
The ECB is expected to announce on Thursday details of its
planned 1.1 trillion euro bond-buying program, meant to spur
European economies as the Fed readies to raise its rates for the
first time since 2006.
There has been more momentum behind the greenback in the
past week after a month of mediocre data which had left it
struggling to build on six months of gains against all of its
major currency peers.
The dollar index has gained about 6.3 percent so far this
year, helped by the U.S. economy's better performance against
other major world economic regions and relatively higher U.S.
yields.
