By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 5 The euro fell to a 11-1/2 year
low against the dollar on Thursday as investors waited for the
European Central Bank to announce more details of its massive
bond-buying programme.
The euro fell to $1.1026 in Asia, its lowest since
early September 2003. It last traded at $1.1049, down 0.25
percent on the day. The euro has lost 8.5 percent this year as
investors geared up for the start of the ECB's asset purchases
this month.
The central bank is expected to detail the 1 trillion euro
quantitative easing (QE) scheme later in the day following its
policy meeting.
Markets will be looking for how the programme will work,
when the buying will start, whether it applies to paper with
negative yields and how the purchases will be distributed along
the yield curve.
A key concern that currency investors have is whether the
ECB can buy 60 billion euros of assets per month. While many
local European investors are not likely to sell, because they
have a tough time replacing the assets with anything offering a
similar yield, foreigners, could be more willing to sell and
take profits and invest the proceeds in gilts or Treasuries.
That should weigh on the euro, analysts said.
"The latest move (in the euro) suggests a vote of confidence
that the ECB's QE programme will at least succeed in weakening
the currency," said Marshall Gittler, head of FX strategy at
IronFX Global.
"The euro could weaken further today as the ECB is likely to
reiterate its pledge to keep QE in place until it has proved
successful in raising inflation back to target."
Jesper Bargmann, head of trading for Nordea Bank in
Singapore said the divergence in the outlook for monetary
policies in the United States and the euro zone is also likely
to add to the downward pressure on euro versus the dollar.
"I think the dollar may keep strengthening as we wait for
the first rate hike in the U.S.... The trend is in place,"
Bargmann said.
Investors have already driven yields across Europe
to record lows in anticipation of the ECB's
largesse, widening the yield advantage of the U.S. dollar in the
process.
While there is much uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal
Reserve will start raising rates, some analysts expect it to
drop the word "patient" in its forward guidance at its policy
meeting on March 17-18, paving the way for a possible policy
tightening in June or later.
The dollar hit a fresh 11-year high against a basket of
major currencies. The dollar index rose to as high as 96.286
, its strongest level since September 2003. Against the
yen, the dollar rose 0.1 percent to 119.83 yen.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)