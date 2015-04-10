By John Geddie
LONDON, April 10 The dollar was on track for its
first weekly rise in a month on Friday as jobless claims data
eased concern about the U.S. labour market and attention shifted
back to the chances the Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates this year.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose almost half
a percent to a three-week high in morning trade in Europe,
bolstered by diverging bond yields in the U.S. and euro zone
that should pull capital into the world's largest economy.
Analysts said that despite weeks of softer data, which
culminated in a surprisingly poor jobs report last Friday, the
dollar was back on track to resume its year-long rally.
"The latest data now suggests that the U.S. economy is
rebounding after a very weak start to the year," said Lee
Hardman, currency economist at BTM-UFJ.
"The general story is still that the U.S. looks well
positioned to outperform ... There is still scope for the dollar
to strengthen further."
The dollar index rose 0.4 percent to 99.318, its
highest since March 19. Against the euro, it was up half a
percent at $1.0607, its strongest since March 19. The
euro has fallen more than 3 percent this week.
Federal Reserve policymakers hinted this week that the U.S.
may raise rates sooner than many expect, while European central
banks have introduced negative interest rates and are printing
money. That has made the U.S. bond yields more attractive than
their European equivalents, drawing more international
investment and boosting the dollar.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
The Australian dollar has risen against both the euro and
the U.S. dollar this week, partly due to a Reserve Bank of
Australia decision on Tuesday not to cut interest rates, which
prompted a squeeze in short Aussie positions.
The Aussie last traded at $0.7680, down on the day
but up about 0.8 percent on the week. Several attempts on
Thursday to break above $0.7740 ended in failure, suggesting the
market remains wary.
Debt markets imply almost a three-in-four chance that the
RBA will cut interest rates next month and analysts appear to be
getting more dovish by the week.
"We continue to expect a 25bp cut in May and are now adding
two more cuts to our RBA profile taking cash to a new low of 1.5
percent by end 2016," said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian and
New Zealand FIC Strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
"Our rationale is threefold: further weakness in key
commodity prices/terms of trade, a weaker capex outlook coupled
with faltering business confidence, and a sticky currency."
(Editing by Larry King)