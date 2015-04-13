(Recasts, adds new quote, changes byline from previous
SINGAPORE/TOKYO)
* Australian, Kiwi dollars hit by shock fall in China
exports
* Sterling extends losses, hits fresh 5-year low
* Low euro zone bond yields drive out investors out of euro
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, April 13
dollars skidded on Monday after a shock 15 percent contraction
in Chinese exports in March stoked worries about sputtering
growth in the world's second-largest economy.
Sterling ticked down to another five-year low, with just
3-1/2 weeks to go until the most uncertain British parliamentary
elections in decades and with weaker-than-expected industrial
data last week still weighing.
China's tumble in exports was the worst in a year and
confounded economists' expectations for a 12 percent rise.
Imports also shrank 12.7 percent, the biggest slump in six
years, indicating tepid domestic demand.
The Australian dollar, considered a liquid proxy of China
plays because of the two countries' trade links, slid as much as
1.5 percent to $0.7570, bringing the Aussie back within
sight of a six-year low of $0.7534 set earlier in the month.
The World Bank also cut its 2015 growth forecasts for
developing East Asia and China on Monday and warned of
"significant" risks from global uncertainties."
"All of that provides quite a negative picture for the
Aussie, particularly as the data we had overnight was very much
driven by a decline in exports, which is going to be seen as
quite a negative factor for the region," said Ian Stannard, head
of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley in London.
New Zealand's dollar, which is also correlated with China's
economic performance, fell as much as 1 percent to $0.7445
.
The pound fell as far as $1.4567, its lowest level
since June 2010, with analysts citing political risk ahead of
the May 7 ballot as driving the weakness.
"Sterling seems to represent value at these levels, but
election-associated volatility ... gives little incentive to
pull the trigger," wrote Citi analysts in a research note.
Currency options on sterling expiring after the May 7 vote
have been hitting multi-year highs, and any protracted talks on
forming a coalition government could push them higher still.
The euro also faltered, pressured by recent falls in euro
zone bond yields on the back of the European Central Bank's
monetary easing. The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.0561, on
track for its sixth straight day of losses.
Adding to the pressure on the euro, Greece has been
bickering with the euro zone over its reform programme ahead of
euro zone finance ministers' meeting on April 24 to consider
more funding for Athens.
Data released on Friday showed speculators' net short
position against the euro remained near record highs.
