* Aussie up 1.3 pct after strong Australian jobs data
* Euro recovers after retreat over Greece
* Dollar index down around 0.3 percent
(Updates prices, adds more analyst comment)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 16 The Australian dollar was the
biggest mover on major currency markets on Thursday, jumping
more than 1 percent after strong domestic jobs data while the
U.S. dollar struggled to build any momentum after a volatile
week.
The Aussie has had a rough 18 months, falling to almost
six-year lows as the end of a boom in mining investment cast
doubt on the country's growth prospects. It faces new headwinds
from signs that China, the main market for much of its output,
is also slowing significantly.
But employment sped past expectations in March while jobs
created in February were revised up sharply, prompting markets
to scale back bets for another cut in interest rates.
"Despite a slowing China and depressed iron ore prices the
Aussie remains reluctant to head lower for now," said Angus
Campbell, senior analyst at online brokerage Fx Pro in London.
He said the jobs numbers were the main driver but that the
Aussie had also benefited from broader strength in commodities
on the back of a jump in oil prices.
"A number of traders are becoming more bullish on oil now
that it has broken to fresh highs for the year and risen as much
as 35 percent since January lows," he said.
The Aussie hit a peak of $0.7798 in morning trade in Europe
before consolidating around $0.7782, up 1.3 percent on
the day.
The euro has yo-yoed by up to 5 cents against the dollar
this week, an expression of the doubts that have crept in to the
U.S. currency's year-long rally, which many banks say should
eventually take it past parity with the euro for the first time
since 2002.
Concerns over Greece and the fall in already meagre baseline
returns on government bonds in Europe drove initial losses for
the euro on Thursday before some renewed buying took it back
above $1.07, up 0.4 percent on the day. Against a basket of
currencies, the dollar was down 0.3 percent.
"There have been some negative signals on the U.S. economy
in the past few days and when you ally that to more positive
numbers like those on Australian jobs, there is some pressure on
the dollar," said Yujiro Goto, a strategist with Japanese bank
Nomura.
"In terms of positioning, long dollars is also the most
crowded. But clearly a gradual decline for the euro is still
more likely. We have it at $1.05 for the end of the year but
there are downside risks to that forecast."
