* Euro softens after gains
* Swiss franc tumbles
* Sterling hits 5-week high vs dollar on upbeat Bank of
England
(Recasts, adds U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline; previous
LONDON)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, April 22 The dollar edged upward on
Wednesday after a 6.1 percent jump in U.S. home sales data
lifted expectations Federal Reserve policymakers may soon hike
interest rates.
The increase in March of existing home sales to an annual
rate of 5.19 million units reported by the National Association
of Realtors was the highest level since September 2013. The
percentage increase was the largest since December 2010.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home resales
rising to only a 5.03-million-unit pace last month.
The euro, which earlier traded at $1.08 against the
dollar, was last off 0.06 percent to $1.0727. The greenback was
up 0.14 percent against the yen at 119.84 yen, while the
dollar index was up 0.04 percent.
In a subdued session for most major currencies, sterling
topped $1.50 after Bank of England minutes emphasized
hopes for a further improvement in the UK economy over the next
year. It was last trading up 0.80 percent at $1.5041 after
earlier touching a five-week high of $1.5079.
The Swiss franc fell more than 1 percent against the dollar
and the euro after the Swiss National Bank said it was slashing
the number of institutions exempt from negative rates on cash
deposits held at the central bank.
The move increased the chances that the SNB could take
interest rates deeper into negative territory, especially if
financial flows into the safe-haven Swiss franc increase due to
Greece's debt problems in the euro zone, according to analysts.
The dollar was last up 1.5 percent against the Swiss franc
at 0.9680 franc.
Many analysts and investors say Greece's exit from the euro
prompted by Athens running out of funds in May or June could
knock the euro swiftly below parity with the dollar. But for the
moment, the market still believes in the ability of European
policymakers to avert that scenario.
Many currency traders were on hold, awaiting more data on
the U.S. economy and next week's meeting of the policymaking
Federal Reserve Open Market Committee, according to Vassili
Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas.
"The Fed is in the blackout period before the meeting.
Markets have not been reacting that much to the Greek headlines.
There are just not a lot of drivers," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York, additional Reporting
by Patrick Graham in London; editing by G Crosse)