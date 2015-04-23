(Recasts after start of European trading, changes dateline from
* New Zealand dollar hammered by hint at lower rates
* U.S. dollar broadly higher, seeking trigger for new rally
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 23 The New Zealand dollar was by
far the biggest mover on major currency markets on Thursday,
sinking 1.5 percent after a senior central banker pointed to the
need for lower, not higher, interest rates.
The dollar was back on the up, making its second push this
week past $1.07 per euro, bang in the middle of a range it has
held since early March, while the Swiss franc recovered from new
moves by Swiss authorities to weaken the currency.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Assistant Governor John
McDermott sent the kiwi spiralling lower with his warning that
weakening demand and lower price risks might warrant lower
rates.
Weakening global demand for its commodities and in
particular a slowdown in China have undermined the outlook that
saw New Zealand as the first developed economy to raise interest
rates since the 2008 financial crash.
The fall also follows a big slide for the Aussie dollar
earlier this week.
"Because the kiwi has been put on a pedestal as the carry
trade of choice over the last six months, those comments (by
McDermott) have had a big impact this morning," said Adam Myers,
European head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole in London.
"It is a pretty easy way for the Reserve Bank to try and
ensure that New Zealand does not lose out competitively with
Australia."
By 0736 GMT, the kiwi looked to be bottoming out around 1.4
percent weaker at $0.7559. Against the Aussie it traded 1.2
percent weaker at NZ$1.0224, having neared parity this week.
Early PMI purchasing manager survey indicators were weak in
Europe, helping to prod the euro almost 0.5 percent lower
against the dollar at $1.0682.
The big question, after six weeks of relatively steady
trading, is where the next trigger for a still widely expected
further rise for the U.S. currency will come from.
Short-term U.S. yields have begun to inch higher and a
better batch of jobs numbers at the start of May would
strengthen bets on a rise in U.S. interest rates this year and
likely see the dollar jet higher.
The dollar gained 0.4 percent to 98.347 ,
against a basket of six major currencies.
"The near-term focus for USD crosses has been primarily on
the idiosyncratic risks associated with many of the other G10
currencies," analysts from ING said in a note to clients.
"Today's initial jobless claims and new home sales data may
command some attention, but are unlikely to have any material
impact and we see DXY continuing to trade within a tight range
of 97.50-98.50."
