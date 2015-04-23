(updates, adds fresh quote)
* New Zealand dollar hammered by hint at lower rates
* U.S. dollar slightly higher, seeking trigger for new rally
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 23 The New Zealand dollar was the
biggest mover on major currency markets on Thursday, sinking 1.5
percent after a senior central banker pointed to the need for
lower, not higher, interest rates.
The U.S. dollar continued to struggle for momentum, trading
in the middle of a range it has held since early March, while
the Swiss franc recovered from new moves by Swiss authorities to
weaken the currency.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Assistant Governor John
McDermott sent the kiwi spiralling lower with his warning that
weakening demand and lower price risks might warrant lower
rates.
Weakening global demand for its commodities and in
particular a slowdown in China have undermined the outlook that
saw New Zealand as the first developed economy to raise interest
rates since the 2008 financial crash.
The fall also follows a big slide for the Aussie dollar
earlier this week.
"Because the kiwi has been put on a pedestal as the carry
trade of choice over the last six months, those comments (by
McDermott) have had a big impact this morning," said Adam Myers,
European head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole in London.
"It is a pretty easy way for the Reserve Bank to try and
ensure that New Zealand does not lose out competitively with
Australia."
The kiwi was down 1.5 percent at $0.7552. Against the Aussie
it traded 1.1 percent weaker at NZ$1.0224, having neared parity
this week.
Purchasing manager survey indicators were weak in Europe,
but traders said waning fears of a Greek default was helping to
prod the euro 0.1 percent higher against the dollar to $1.0738.
"The euro is still below yesterday's high but we are really
in the middle of a wide range this week," said Piotr Pazio, a
strategist with Rabobank in London. "The U.S. data this
afternoon and durable goods tomorrow may provide some more
volatility ahead of the Fed meeting next week."
The big question, after six weeks of relatively steady
trading, is where the next trigger for a still widely expected
further rise for the U.S. currency will come from.
Short-term U.S. yields have begun to inch higher
and a better batch of jobs numbers at the start of May would
strengthen bets on a rise in U.S. interest rates this year and
likely see the dollar jet higher.
The dollar inched up 0.1 percent to 98.019 ,
against a basket of six major currencies.
"The near-term focus for USD crosses has been primarily on
the idiosyncratic risks associated with many of the other G10
currencies," analysts from ING said in a note to clients.
"We see DXY continuing to trade within a tight range of
97.50-98.50."
