* Euro up 0.7 percent vs dollar
* German IFO slightly better
* Dollar index nurses Thursday's losses
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 24 The euro hit a two-week high
against a soft dollar on Friday, supported by a rise in a key
German business sentiment survey and hopes that cash-strapped
Greece was making tentative progress toward securing fresh
funding.
Helping sentiment towards the euro were comments from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel who said on Thursday everything must be
done to prevent Greece from running out of money. Still,
expectations of a breakthrough at Friday's Eurogroup meeting
were rather low.
Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on
Friday there had been little progress in negotiations before the
meeting, but ruled out a Greek exit from the euro
zone.
The euro hit a high of $1.0898 in London trade, up
0.6 percent on the day and its highest level since April 7. It
held firm at $1.0895 after a survey showed German business
morale rose to its highest level in almost a year in April.
Ifo's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of
about 7,000 firms, climbed to 108.6 in April from 107.9 in
March. That was its highest reading since June 2014 and was
slightly higher than a forecast of 108.4.
"Investors are cutting back short positions which is helping
the euro climb," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at
Nomura. "But in the medium term, we think the euro's downtrend
is in tact, as the euro zone's recovery is not anywhere close to
the growth we are seeing in the United States. We are still
expecting the Federal Reserve to tighten in September."
The dollar was softer, though, weighed down by
another batch of weak data, with the index down 0.5 percent at
96.782.
Among the U.S. data was an 11.4 percent slide in new home
sales in March. That was the biggest monthly decline since July
2013 and followed three straight months of hefty gains. Traders
said it was enough to give the market a fresh excuse to cut
bullish dollar positions.
"Despite the softer data, we think the market is going to
remain focused on risks of a more hawkish Fed message next week,
and risks to U.S. front-end yields remain skewed to the upside
from current low levels," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a
note to clients.
The Federal Reserve holds a policy meeting on April 28 and
29 and there is certain to be much debate on when interest rates
should start to rise.
Against the yen, the dollar was slightly lower at 119.34 yen
, having pulled back from Thursday's high of 120.10 yen
with some traders citing speculation that the Bank of Japan may
start to taper its huge quantitative easing programme.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)