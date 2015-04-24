* U.S. durable goods data add to outlook worries
* Dollar index touches three-week low
* Euro trims gains as Greece gets aid warning
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, April 24
straight monthly decline in U.S. business spending plans knocked
the dollar lower on Friday and gave Federal Reserve policymakers
even less reason to raise near-zero interest rates any time
soon.
The euro backed away from a two-week high against the
dollar, however, after euro zone finance ministers told Greece
it will get no more aid until it strikes a full economic reform
plan.
U.S. non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
proxy for business spending activity, declined 0.5 percent last
month after a revised 2.2 percent drop in February, the U.S.
Commerce Department said. Economists had forecast core capital
goods orders gaining 0.3 percent in March, according to a
Reuters poll.
Friday's durable goods report followed lukewarm data on U.S.
retail sales, employment and housing starts, which suggest soggy
growth that could cause Fed policymakers to delay raising rates
for the first time in nearly a decade until later this year.
"This puts more concern on the performance of the U.S.
economy and adds to the pressure the dollar has experienced over
the last month," said Sireen Haraji, currency strategist at
Mizuho in New York. "Markets are concerned that this might
postpone the Fed normalizing policy."
Yields on U.S. Treasury debt rose after the
durable goods report.
Against the yen, the dollar was off 0.35 percent at 119.10
yen, while sterling was up 0.50 percent to
$1.5130.
The dollar index touched a three-week low and was
last down 0.3 percent.
The euro was little changed at $1.0830, after
touching a two-week high of $1.09 against the dollar, as
lingering hopes that cash-strapped Greece was making progress
toward securing fresh funding were dashed.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, chairman of the euro zone finance
ministers, said Greece still needs to deliver a list of reforms
to receive funding, adding Athens needs to work faster and euro
zone ministers will take stock of progress at the next meeting
on May 11 in Brussels.
Similarly, EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said
that despite some progress in talks with Athens, a deal was
still far off.
"Dijsselbloem has clearly put the ball back in Greece's
court," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC
World Markets. "Until the next meeting on May 11, the market
will keep worrying about Greece's liquidity."
(Additional Reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by
James Dalgleish)