(Recasts with euro rising, adds details)
* Swedish crown up 1 pct vs USD after Riksbank announcement
* Dollar index hits lowest level in 2 months
* Investors await U.S. GDP, Fed outcome
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 29 The euro rose above $1.10 for
the first time in three weeks on Wednesday, buoyed by data that
showed a euro zone recovery was gathering pace and as investors
cut long dollar bets ahead of U.S. growth data and a Federal
Reserve statement.
In the European session, the Swedish crown soared to a
one-month peak against the dollar and hit its highest
level in nearly two weeks against the euro after
Sweden's central bank surprised investors by leaving interest
rates unchanged.
The euro's push above $1.10 in Europe also grabbed
attention, rising to a three-week high of $1.10145,
buoyed by data that showed lending to euro zone households and
firms rose for the first time in three years in March.
News that Greece was expected to present draft reform
legislation to international lenders on Wednesday in a bid to
show it is serious about acting on pledges to secure aid also
helped shore up sentiment. German bund yields inched higher, as
a result, lifting the euro.
"There is a repricing in the eurozone bond yield curve and
along with expectations of a dovish Fed and chances that U.S.
growth data could undershoot, we could see the euro squeeze
higher, maybe to $1.1150," said Peter Kinsella, currency
strategist at Commerzbank.
The dollar hit a two-month low against a basket of major
currencies, dropping to 95.823, on expectations the
Federal Reserve might adopt a more dovish tone in statements on
Wednesday after a two-day meeting.
The Fed is widely expected to keep policy unchanged and the
focus will be on its economic assessment. The meeting comes at a
time when the U.S. economy has hit a soft patch, blamed largely
on harsh winter weather, a strong dollar and disruptions at West
Coast ports.
Just hours before the Fed releases its statement, the market
will get an early read of how the U.S. economy fared in the
first quarter. Economists expect the annualised pace of growth
to have slowed to 1 percent, from 2.2 percent.
The dollar slid more than one percent against the Swedish
crown to 8.4031 crowns. The euro fell to around 9.2410
crowns after the decision from 9.36 crowns, before recovering to
trade at 9.25, still down 1 percent on the day.
While the Riksbank expanded its bond-buying programme and
significantly lowered its repo rate guidance, it left the repo
rate unchanged. A Reuters poll showed most analysts expected the
Riksbank to cut rates by 10 basis points to -0.35 percent.
"The decision to leave rates unchanged was a surprise," SEB
currency strategist Richard Falkenhall said. "The crown has
appreciated and we expect it to maintain its gains into the rest
of the day."
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Louise
Ireland and Crispian Balmer)