* Euro holds on to recent gains
* Rising bund yields help underpin euro rebound
* Soft patch of U.S. data may be ending
(Adds details, quotes)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 1 The dollar rose against the yen
and bounced from a two-month low against a basket of currencies
on Friday, drawing encouragement from signs that a recent patch
of soft economic data may be coming to an end.
Signs that the labour market was recovering with initial
jobless claims dropping, wages rising along with a jump in
Midwest business activity all combined to draw investors back to
the greenback.
Volumes, though, were on the lower side with most of Europe
shut for May Day and the focus squarely on UK manufacturing PMI
and ISM manufacturing data from the United States.
The greenback rose against the yen, supported by Treasury
yields' rise in the wake of Thursday's upbeat U.S. data. The
dollar was up 0.4 percent at 119.80 yen, pulling away
from a one-month low of 118.50 plumbed on Thursday.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 94.667, having
suffered its worst month in four years in April.
"While it is true Thursday's data was good, we need a steady
stream of good data for the dollar bull trend to be restored,"
said Petr Krpata, FX strategist at ING.
"Right now there is a fair bit of doubt about the dollar's
bull run and whether the euro will drop further. We think the
euro will resume its decline as the fundamentals have not
changed and the last thing that the European Central Bank needs
now is a stronger euro."
The euro traded near two-month highs against the dollar and
yen holding recent gains on the back of a recent surge in German
yields as fears of deflation in Europe eased just a little.
Data this week suggesting the euro zone might be pulling out
of deflation sparked a rise in Bund yields, with the benchmark
10-year yield reaching 0.386 percent, up some 20
basis points in two days. That has pushed the EU/US 10-year
yield differential higher in favour of the euro.
Still, analysts remain sceptical whether the rise in the
euro especially against the dollar can last.
"Our analysis of the drivers behind euro/dollar suggests
that it is front-end rates rather than long-end yields that are
more important, implying that scope for the euro recovery is
limited, in our view," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.
The euro last fetched $1.1260, not far from a
two-month peak of $1.1267 scaled on Thursday, having clawed its
way back from a 12-year low of $1.0457 struck in March, when the
ECB launched its quantitative easing scheme.
Against the Japanese currency, the euro climbed as high as
134.97 yen, its highest since early March.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)