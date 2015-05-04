* Dollar continues modest rebound
* Cost of sterling volatility protection spikes ahead of
election
* Swedish crown jumps on manufacturing PMI
* Aussie sags before RBA policy meeting on Tuesday
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, May 4 The dollar rose for a second day
on Monday, building on a modest comeback from a two-week decline
on the back of data suggesting that the U.S. economy might be
stabilising following a recent soft patch.
Just three days before Britons vote in the closest-fought
electoral race in recent history, the cost of protection against
big swings in sterling's exchange rate spiked to its highest
since the May 2010 British elections. Trade was thinned, though,
by market holidays in Britain and Japan.
The dollar had slid around 5 percent against a basket of
major currencies in the second half of April, with
weaker-than-expected data casting doubt on whether the U.S.
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in the coming months.
But the U.S. currency rallied around 0.7 percent on Friday
after numbers showed a jump in consumer sentiment and
stronger-than-expected vehicle sales. On Monday, the dollar
index was 0.3 percent higher at 95.532.
"We need to see a couple of weeks of good data from the U.S.
for the dollar to pick up again and get back on track," said
Sonja Marten, chief FX strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt. "If
that doesn't materialise, then all bets are off."
Data on Friday showed speculators had pared back bets on the
dollar, pushing the currency's net long positions to their
lowest in 4 1/2 months.
"It's too early to call for a new trend of dollar strength
at the moment," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "The pain of those still betting that
this is a correction has to increase."
As the greeback gained broadly, the euro slipped 0.6 percent
to $1.1133, easing away from a two-month high of
$1.1290 hit last week.
After stronger-than-expected Swedish manufacturing figures,
the Swedish crown jumped almost a percent against the euro to
9.3210 crowns. Analysts said the currency's strength
would put pressure on Sweden's central bank to ease policy,
after it surprised markets by keeping rates on hold last week.
Sterling slipped 0.3 percent to a 10-day low of $1.5102
. A closely fought British parliamentary elections on
Thursday looks likely to result in a "hung parliament" with no
party winning an absolute majority. Trade was thinned by a UK
bank holiday.
The one-week sterling/dollar implied volatility option
GBPSWO=R, which expires on May 11, rose to 17.725 percent. That
was its highest since the aftermath of 2010's parliamentary
elections, which led to several days of wrangling between
parties to form a coalition.
The Australian dollar slipped a third of a percent to
$0.7827, amid speculation the Reserve Bank of Australia
will cut interest rates at its policy meeting on Tuesday, and
after Chinese factory activity slowed.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Ian
Chua in Sydney; Editing by Tom Heneghan)