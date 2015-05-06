* Dollar under fresh pressure after weak trade data
* Big trade deficit could mean negative Q1 GDP
* Rising Bund yields support euro
LONDON, May 6 The euro rose towards recent
two-month highs against a softer dollar on Wednesday,
underpinned by rising German 10-year Bund yields that hit their
highest this year and narrowed the gap over U.S. Treasuries.
It was also helped by business surveys that pointed to a
solid pick up in euro zone activity and news that Greece made a
200-million-euro interest payment to the International Monetary
Fund that fell due on Wednesday.
The yield gap between U.S. 10-year Treasury yields
and their German counterpart shrank to
about 165 basis points, the narrowest since late March, making
the euro more attractive to investors chasing yields.
The euro rose to $1.1271 in European trade, edging
back towards a two-month high of $1.1290 set on Friday. It was
last trading at $1.1236, still up 0.45 percent on the day and
well above 12-year lows of $1.0457 struck in April.
"The sell-off in Bunds and the rising yields is helping
euro/dollar," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.
"We think, given how significantly short the market is on the
euro, there is scope for the euro to rise further in the short
term, especially if the sell-off in Bunds continues."
Benchmark 10-year Bund yields traded at 0.58
percent, having hit a record low of 0.05 percent last month,
when many expected them to turn negative due to the impact of
the European Central Bank's trillion euro bond buying programme.
Derek Halpenny, European head of global market research at
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi said a recent spike in crude oil prices
had boosted inflationary expectations within the euro zone.
"If it were to continue more and more market participants
would question the longevity of the ECB quantitative easing
programme which is purely justified on the grounds of inflation
and inflation expectations being too low," he added.
The QE programme has been a prime reason behind the euro's
drop to 12-year lows against the dollar.
Mitul Kotecha, head of currency strategy for Asia-Pacific at
Barclays in Singapore, said recent moves in yield differentials
seemed to be weighing on the dollar.
"We are seeing U.S. yields higher, but at the same time
yields elsewhere are also rising," he said. "Even though U.S.
yields are moving higher, the differential certainly with the
likes of the euro and Aussie dollar has worsened," Kotecha said.
The dollar index fell 0.4 percent to 94.687. The
greenback was also on the defensive after disappointing U.S.
trade data for March painted an even bleaker picture of the
economy in the first quarter.
Later on Wednesday, the focus will shift to a U.S.
private-sector employment report that may affect expectations
for Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data. Recent indicators,
including a drop in jobless claims to a 15-year low in the week
ended April 25, point to an improvement in the labour market.
