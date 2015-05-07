(Recasts, adds new quotes, changes dateline from previous
* Euro hits ten-week high as dollar sell-off continues
* Sterling on defensive as UK election begins
* Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls eyed for dollar direction
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, May 7 The euro hit a ten-week peak on
Thursday, tracking European bond yields higher and benefiting
from a sell-off in the dollar after weak U.S. jobs data added to
speculation that the Federal Reserve will delay raising interest
rates.
As Britons took to the ballot box to cast their votes in the
most uncertain UK parliamentary elections in decades, the euro
also hit a three-month high against sterling. Though
the pound inched down against the dollar, it remained in the
range in which it has traded for the past two weeks.
The greenback has skidded almost five percent in the last
month on a run of softer-than-expected data that has
driven investors to push back bets on when the Fed would start
hiking rates, with some now not expecting rises until next year.
Figures on Wednesday showed U.S. private sector employers in
April hired the fewest workers in over a year, raising a red
flag for closely-watched non-farm payrolls numbers due on
Friday.
That data, as well as a warning from Fed Chair Janet Yellen
about the potential dangers of high equity valuations, helped
drive the euro to its highest against the greenback since late
February, trading up 0.3 percent at $1.13825 on Thursday.
"The dollar lost momentum after the ADP employment report
yesterday, so some of the euro move reflects that," said Phyllis
Papadavid, senior FX strategist at BNP Paribas in London. "The
next 48 hours are going to be quite important, both in terms of
the election and the payroll number tomorrow."
Traders said the euro's resilience was also due to a surge
in German Bund yields, which have jumped nearly 50
basis points in just over a week, outstripping a 34 basis
point-rise in their U.S. peers.
Against the British pound, the single currency powered to
74.71 pence, its highest since Feb. 6. The ruling Conservatives
and opposition Labour Party have been neck-and-neck in opinion
polls that indicate neither will win an outright majority in the
650-seat parliament.
"In terms of short-term sterling response, we see a hung
parliament as the worst outcome given that the full degree of
uncertainty would remain in place, with markets likely reacting
with a knee jerk sterling sell off," wrote Petr Krpata, FX
strategist at Dutch bank ING in London.
Reflecting a high degree of uncertainty on the shape of the
next government, option traders are expecting a volatile trading
in sterling. The pound's overnight implied volatility has shot
up to above 30 percent from around 12 percent on
Wednesday.
The Norwegian crown rose around one percent against the
dollar after Norway's central bank left interest rates
unchanged, trading at 7.3545 crowns, its strongest this
year.
