By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, May 11 The euro slipped against the
dollar on Monday, as many investors took a pessimistic view of
the latest round of euro zone talks on a cash-for-reform deal
for Greece.
Greece, which must repay a 750 million euro loan to the
International Monetary Fund on Tuesday, faces the risk of
defaulting on debt repayments and being forced out of the euro
zone. Negotiations have moved slowly and its lenders have ruled
out a decisive agreement at Monday's meeting of euro zone
finance ministers in Brussels.
Though Athens is hopeful of a positive statement from the
Eurogroup meeting, Greece and its EU and IMF lenders remain at
odds over budget, labour and pension issues.
The euro fell half a percent to $1.1157, well below
the two-month peak of $1.1392 struck on Thursday when the
outlook for the European economy thawed and euro zone bond
yields rallied.
"They (the Greeks) are going to make their next payment but
even so ... I get the feeling in the market that there are
increasingly more people who are positioning for a Grexit," said
Adam Myers, European head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole in
London.
"More and more people seem to be taking a pessimistic view.
That wasn't there even a month ago."
New Zealand's dollar was the biggest mover among major
currencies, skidding as much as 1.5 percent against its U.S.
counterpart to a seven-week trough of $0.7372 as
speculation that the country's central bank could cut rates
gathered momentum.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand hinted last month it might
cut rates if the economy slowed and inflation stayed low.
Against the yen, the U.S. dollar stood little changed at
119.905, after Friday's mixed U.S. jobs data failed to
offer much of a buying incentive.
The U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers showed a rebound in
April, but a significant downward revision to the March figure,
and weaker-than expected wage growth. That supported bets that
the Fed will not begin hiking rates until late in 2015.
Following last week's unexpected outright win for the
Conservatives in Britain's parliamentary elections, sterling
stayed close to a 2-1/2-month high, edging down 0.2 percent to
$1.5419.
"With the UK elections over, attention will shift back
towards fundamentals and Bank of England policy and whether it
can head towards hiking rates," Kadota at Barclays said.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; editing by
John Stonestreet)