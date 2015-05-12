* Bond spreads shift against dollar, despite Treasuries move
* Euro, Aussie, Kiwi all gain
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 12 The euro rose against a broadly
weaker dollar in Europe on Tuesday, with gyrations on the bond
market undermining the broad story of U.S. currency strength
that has dominated the past year on foreign exchange markets.
The latest move in a repricing of risk in the bond market,
which analysts are still struggling to explain, was a move
higher in longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields overnight, and that
should benefit the dollar.
But German Bund yields have risen by more and elsewhere
there was more positive housing data that helped the Australian
dollar higher. That all added up to a 0.4 percent fall in the
dollar index. The euro rose around 0.6 percent to $1.1220.
"My feeling is this is all broadly a shake out of
positioning," Rabobank strategist Jane Foley said.
"The market had got itself very long dollars, very short
euro and very long bonds. There are some major positions being
readjusted and it may take some weeks or even months before we
get back on track."
There was little clarity in the euro's moves after Greece
made an early payment to the International Monetary Fund but
offered little sign a positive conclusion to its talks with euro
zone creditors was nearing.
The single currency fell in early trade in Asia before
recovering. More broadly, it has stalled since hitting its
highest levels in more than two months last week above $1.13.
"The political risk premium is certainly a factor there, and
it's quite volatile there with the markets going back and forth
with the negotiations," RBC Capital Markets' senior currency
strategist, Sue Trinh, said.
"We still like the euro directionally lower over the longer
term, as a mix of independent euro weakness combined with
independent U.S. dollar strength."
Against the yen, the dollar dipped less than 0.1 percent to
120.005 yen, well above its overnight low of 119.40 and
solidly within its ranges held since mid-March.
Both the Australian and New Zealand dollars have benefitted
from the bond market moves. The premium offered by two-year
Australia debt over its U.S. counterpart has widened
to 152 basis points, from as little as 112 basis points in
March, and that of two-year New Zealand debt has
widened to 251 basis points, from 247 basis points on Monday.
The Aussie rose 0.7 percent to $0.7943. The kiwi gained half
percent to $0.7369.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by
Louise Ireland)