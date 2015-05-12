* Bond spreads shift against dollar, despite Treasuries move
* Euro, Aussie, Kiwi all gain
* Pound adds to rally since election
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 12 The euro rose against a broadly
weaker dollar in Europe on Tuesday, with gyrations on the bond
market undermining the broad story of U.S. currency strength
that has dominated the past year on foreign exchange markets.
The latest move in a broad repricing of risk in debt
markets, which analysts are still struggling to explain, was a
rise in longer-dated U.S. yields overnight.
That should have benefitted the dollar, but German Bund
yields rose by more and elsewhere there was positive data that
helped both sterling and the Australian dollar higher. That all
added up to a 0.7 percent fall in the dollar index. The euro
rose almost a full percentage point to $1.1252.
"My feeling is this is all broadly a shake out of
positioning," Rabobank strategist Jane Foley said.
"The market had got itself very long dollars, very short
euro and very long bonds. There are some major positions being
readjusted and it may take some weeks or even months before we
get back on track."
There was little clarity in the euro's moves after Greece
made an early payment to the International Monetary Fund but
offered no sign a positive conclusion to its talks with euro
zone creditors was nearing.
The single currency fell in early trade in Asia before
recovering. More broadly, it has stalled since hitting its
highest levels in more than two months last week above $1.13,
but remains within a cent of those levels.
The surge for sterling since last week's polls also
continued, driven on by a better than expected set of numbers on
industrial and manufacturing output. The pound rose as high as
$1.5710 -- a 5-month high -- before retreating to $1.5678, up
0.6 percent on the day.
"If we can hold above the 200-day moving average at $1.5624
on a daily close then this is a positive development that could
signal further upside in the medium term towards 1.60," said
Kathleen Brooks, head of research at retail platform Forex.com.
The Bank of England's latest inflation report and wage and
labour data on Wednesday should provide more impetus.
Against the yen, the dollar dipped less than 0.1 percent to
119.99 yen, well above its overnight low of 119.40 and
solidly within its ranges held since mid-March.
Both the Australian and New Zealand dollars have benefitted
from the bond market moves. The premium offered by two-year
Australia debt over its U.S. counterpart has widened
to 152 basis points, from as little as 112 basis points in
March, and that of two-year New Zealand debt has
widened to 251 basis points, from 247 basis points on Monday.
The Aussie rose 1.1 percent to $0.7977. The kiwi gained 0.7
percent to $0.7388.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)