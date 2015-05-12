* Bond spreads shift against dollar, despite Treasuries move
* Dollar set for first session of losses in four
* Analysts still see longer-term dollar uptrend
* Dollar/yen steady
(Updates prices, adds comments, changes byline, dateline,
previous LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 12 The U.S. dollar slumped against
the euro and Swiss franc on Tuesday after a spike higher in
German Bund yields overshadowed a similar rise in U.S. Treasury
yields and generated demand for the European currencies.
German 10-year Bund yields shot up 22 basis
points from Monday's session low of 0.52 percent to a session
high of 0.74 percent on Tuesday. While benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury yields hit six-month highs of 2.37 percent,
analysts said traders were more alarmed by the move in Bund
yields.
The European Central Bank's 1 trillion-euro stimulus program
had driven European rates lower, with German 10-year Bund yields
threatening to slip into negative territory as recently as last
month after hitting a record low of 0.05 percent on April 17.
"There are serious questions about how effective the ECB's
quantitative easing program is going to be in getting rates
lower and keeping them lower," said Joseph Trevisani, chief
market strategist at WorldWideMarkets in Woodcliff Lake, New
Jersey.
While the euro was last up 0.86 percent against the dollar
at $1.12510 and was set for its first session of gains
in four against the greenback, it remained within recent ranges
and was below a more than two-month peak of $1.1392 touched on
Thursday.
The ECB's burst of monetary stimulus has contrasted with
expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
this year, helping drive a nearly year-long rally in the dollar
against a basket of major currencies. Fed rate hikes are
expected to boost the dollar by driving investment flows into
the United States.
The dollar was mostly flat against the Japanese yen,
however, at 120.025 yen. Analysts said the yen had
been range-bound against the dollar because of a lack of major
developments in monetary policy from the Bank of Japan.
Analysts said the dollar would resume its rally once the Fed
moves closer to hiking rates.
"This looks to be a corrective phase we're in right now,"
said currency strategist Eric Viloria of Wells Fargo Securities
in New York. "The broader trend looks still intact, and we would
expect the dollar to resume its strengthening."
The dollar was last down 1.09 percent against the Swiss
franc at 0.92405 franc. The dollar index, which
measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies,
was down 0.64 percent at 94.401.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)