* Dollar index sinks to lowest since January
* U.S. retail sales undermine confidence in economic pickup
* Kiwi jumps on strong local data
(Recasts after start of European trade)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 14 The dollar fell to its weakest
against a basket of major currencies since the launch of euro
zone quantitative easing in January on Thursday, hit by growing
concern that the U.S. economy has not just been suffering from a
winter chill.
The euro surged past $1.14 for the first time since February
in early trade in Europe and the yen broke back through 119 yen
to its highest in two weeks. Sterling, resurgent since UK
elections last week, hit a six-month high of $1.5795.
Traders said a handful of stop-loss orders to close losing
bets on the dollar gaining had been hit at the start of European
trading, driving it weaker across the board.
But the dominant factor was still Wednesday's shockingly
poor U.S. April retail sales numbers, which undermined all those
who believed a slowdown at the start of this year was due to
poor weather and port strikes on the West coast.
"We've just hit stops this morning, there's nothing more
than that," said Peter Kinsella, a currency strategist with
Germany's Commerzbank in London.
"We thought we were going to see a good recovery in Q2 after
the poor Q1 and those numbers yesterday have just taken the
shine off the dollar for the moment. I still think it's a
correction that should allow people to get back into short euro
trades, but we may have a week or two to run yet."
By GMT 0814 the euro was up half a percent at $1.1406,
having traded as high as $1.1431. The dollar index fell as much
as 0.6 percent to 93.175, its lowest since the launch of euro
zone quantitative easing in January.
The dollar's weakness -- shattering for now the predictions
of many major banks for a run at parity with the euro -- raises
questions of how other major economies who have been helped by
the dollar's strength over the past year will react.
The Bank of England struck a warning note on Wednesday about
the strong pound's impact on inflation, growth and the outlook
for interest rates. Analysts say Australian policymakers may
also find themselves under pressure to do more to weaken their
own dollar if the U.S. weakness persists.
New Zealand looks to be in a far stronger position and its
dollar had been by far the biggest mover on major markets
overnight, surging after unexpectedly bullish retail sales
numbers.
It handed back some of those gains to trade a third of
percent higher in Europe at $0.7508.
(Editing by Ralph Boulton)