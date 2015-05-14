* Dollar index sinks to lowest since January
* U.S. retail sales undermine confidence in economic pickup
* Kiwi jumps on strong local data
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 14 The dollar fell on Thursday to
its weakest against a basket of major currencies since the
European Central Bank announced a programme of quantitative
easing in January, hit by growing concern that the U.S. economy
has not just been suffering from a winter chill.
The euro surged past $1.14 for the first time since February
in early trade in Europe. Sterling, resurgent since UK elections
last week, hit a six-month high of $1.5815.
Traders said a handful of stop-loss orders to close losing
bets on the dollar had been hit early, driving it down.
But the dominant factor was Wednesday's poor U.S. April
retail sales numbers. They undermined those who thought bad
weather and port strikes on the West Coast had caused a slowdown
at the start of this year.
"We've just hit stops this morning, there's nothing more
than that," said Peter Kinsella, a currency strategist with
Germany's Commerzbank in London.
"We thought we were going to see a good recovery in Q2 after
the poor Q1, and those numbers yesterday have just taken the
shine off the dollar for the moment. I still think it's a
correction that should allow people to get back into short euro
trades, but we may have a week or two to run yet."
By GMT 1130, the euro was up more than half a percent at
$1.14165, having traded as high as $1.1431. The dollar index
fell as much as 0.6 percent to 93.175.
The yen, after hitting a two-week high, and the
Australian dollar, were both lower against the U.S.
currency, with all eyes on U.S. initial jobless claims, due at
1230 GMT.
The dollar's weakness -- ending for now speculation it would
approach parity with the euro -- raises questions of how other
major economies that have been helped by the dollar's strength
over the past year will react.
The Bank of England warned on Wednesday about the strong
pound's impact on inflation, growth and the outlook for interest
rates. Analysts say Australian policymakers may also find
themselves under pressure to do more to weaken their own dollar
if the U.S. weakness persists.
New Zealand looks to be in a stronger position. Its dollar
was the biggest mover on major markets overnight, surging after
unexpectedly bullish retail sales numbers.
It handed back some of those gains to trade a third of
percent higher in Europe at $0.7508.
