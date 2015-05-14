* Dollar index holds near lowest since January
* U.S. April producer inflation weaker-than-expected
* U.S. data suggest Fed rate hike on hold
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 14 The U.S. dollar held near its
lowest since January against a currency basket on Thursday after
downward U.S. producer price data challenged hopes for better
U.S. economic growth and supported the view that the Federal
Reserve would delay hiking interest rates.
The Labor Department said its producer price index for final
demand fell 0.4 percent last month, declining for the third time
this year. While data showing U.S. jobless claims fell 1,000 to
264,000 last week showed solid footing in the U.S. jobs market,
the inflation data reinforced the view of a dovish Fed.
"People are pretty focused on the weak numbers for the
U.S.," said David Gilmore, partner at Foreign Exchange Analytics
in Essex, Connecticut. "People are increasingly wondering if the
Fed is going to be ready to begin raising rates in September."
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, held near a low of 93.133 hit
earlier in the session. That level was the lowest since Jan. 22,
when the European Central Bank announced a program of
quantitative easing.
The euro was higher against the dollar after hitting a
roughly three-month high of $1.14450 earlier in the session.
The latest U.S. producer inflation data intensified concerns
that weak U.S. economic growth in the first quarter, which was
attributed largely to harsh winter weather and low energy
prices, persisted into the second quarter. On Wednesday, the
government posted weaker-than-expected April U.S. retail sales.
The dollar index, which rallied over 26 percent between
early May 2014 and mid-March of this year, largely on
expectations of a coming Fed rate hike, was set to post its
third straight session of losses.
"You do still see large amounts of U.S. dollar longs amongst
the asset manager community," said Ian Gordon, FX strategist at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York. "Those positions were
made on a presumption that U.S. data would pick up, and now that
it's not, I think those positions are getting challenged."
The dollar index was last down 0.21 percent at 93.419. The
euro was last up 0.36 percent against the dollar at $1.13970
.
The dollar was down 0.33 percent against the Swiss franc at
0.91390 after hitting a one-week low of 0.90785 franc earlier in
the session. The dollar was flat against the yen at
119.160 yen after hitting a two-week low of 118.885.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)