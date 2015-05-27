* Dollar falls back against euro, currency basket
* Holds close to 8-year high above 123.00 yen
* Global growth worries in background
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 27 The euro and yen regained a
foothold on Wednesday after a week of falls that have pushed the
dollar to its strongest in more than a month and revived faith
in the U.S. currency's longer term rally.
There have been some signs of improvement in the last few
days of data on the U.S. economy, along with comments by U.S.
central bankers shoring up expectations that the Federal Reserve
can consider raising rates in the second half of this year.
Against those signs, a positive for the dollar, are a
disappointing first quarter and other indicators that suggest
many major economies are struggling.
Wednesday's pullback, however, looked chiefly like a
resetting of positions after the dollar gained more than five
cents against the euro in just over a week.
"I would hesitate to put the moves overnight down to any
specific event," said Neil Mellor, a strategist with Bank of New
York Mellon in London.
"The underlying theme is of dollar strength. Perhaps June
has gone out of the window but I think the market is more and
more comfortable with the idea that rates will rise later in the
year."
The greenback inched down 0.1 percent on the day against the
yen to 123.035, having climbed as far as 123.33 yen, a
high not seen since mid-2007. A break past its June 2007 peak of
124.14 would take it to levels last seen in late 2002.
The euro recovered more than a third of a percent to
$1.0911, having fallen to a one-month low of $1.0864 in
Asian trading.
All that prodded the dollar index around a third of a
percent lower to 97.035.
The Australian dollar also steadied after hitting a
one-month low of $0.7726 in Asia. Its New Zealand peer
recovered marginally to $0.7740 having skidded to its lowest in
over two months at $0.7222.
Angus Campbell, an analyst with retail broker FXPro in
London, pointed to concerns over Greece and China as a worry for
stock markets and a threat down the line to the Fed.
"Yesterday's pull back in risk assets reminded investors
that there remain considerable headwinds that threaten stability
in the financial markets," he said. "The slowdown in Asia and
beyond is just another reason for forecasters to push back their
expectations for the first Fed rate hike."
The United States is likely to press Europe at the G7
finance ministers meeting on Thursday in Dresden, Germany to
reach a deal on funding-for-reforms with Greece, an official
close to the discussions said on Tuesday.
