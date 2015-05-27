* Japan minister's concerns not enough to halt yen selling
* Euro hits 1-month low versus dollar
* Greece debt concerns compound euro's weakness
(Updates market action, changes dateline from previous LONDON)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 27 The dollar rose against major
currencies on Wednesday, reaching an eight-year peak against the
yen on expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates later this year due to signs the U.S. economy is
recovering from an anemic first quarter.
The dollar's gains were also fed by automatic sell orders
for the yen which had traded in a relatively tight range versus
the greenback, traders said.
"We broke out of a technical pattern because of the general
dollar strength," Marc Chandler, chief global currency
strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. in New York, said of
the Japanese currency.
Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said earlier
Wednesday while recent movements reflected the dollar's gain
rather than the yen's fall, excessive currency moves were
undesirable, echoing earlier signals from the finance ministry
and Bank of Japan.
Traders brushed off Amari's comments with the dollar
touching an eight-year high of 123.78 yen in early U.S. trading
on the EBS trading system. It last traded up 0.5 percent at
123.66 yen.
Meanwhile, the euro slid to an one-month low versus the
greenback, wiping out its earlier gains, on the revived view
that the U.S. currency would push toward parity.
European Central Bank's plan to accelerate its bond
purchases for its 1.1 trillion euro quantitative easing has
overshadowed the reduced pessimism on the euro zone and exerted
pressure on the euro, analysts said.
The absence of a deal between Greece and its creditors
underpinned the selling the euro, even as European officials
have downplayed the chances the cash-strapped nation will
default.
The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.0863 after touching
one-month low of $1.0819 earlier on the EBS platform.
Renewed enthusiasm in the greenback boosted the dollar index
to its highest in more than a month at 97.775. It was
last up 0.2 percent at 97.471.
Tuesday's better-than-expected U.S. data on core business
spending, new home sales and consumer confidence failed to renew
bets the Fed would end its near zero rate policy at its June
meeting, but they supported the notion it would do so by
year-end, analysts said.
"The underlying theme is of dollar strength. Perhaps June
has gone out of the window but I think the market is more and
more comfortable with the idea that rates will rise later in the
year," said Neil Mellor, a Bank of New York Mellon strategist in
London.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London, Hideyuki
Sano in Tokyo, Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Tom Heneghan and W
Simon)