* Investors likely to look past U.S. revised GDP data
* Greek uncertainty keeps euro gains capped
* New Zealand dollar hits lowest since Sept. 2010
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 29 The dollar index steadied on
Friday and was set to resume a monthly winning streak after a
break in April, with investors likely to look past soft
first-quarter U.S. growth numbers after recent activity data
pointed to a more sustained recovery.
That, along with higher core inflation, has kept alive
expectations that the Federal Reserve will lift U.S. interest
rates later this year.
Revised gross domestic product data is expected on Friday to
underscore that the U.S. economy stalled in the first quarter of
the year.
But data on Thursday, particularly upbeat home sales,
reinforced the view the economy was recovering from
weather-related problems and the Fed was still on track to raise
rates, boosting the dollar.
Traders said the Chicago Purchasing managers' index for May
and the final University of Michigan consumer sentiment for May
could print above consensus and boost the dollar.
The dollar index was steady at 97.023, with the
greenback slight lower against the euro but at a
three-week high against the British pound and flat
against the yen. For the month, the index is up 2.5
percent, having shed 3.8 percent in April.
"Unless the growth data is revised to a show a contraction
of 1 percent, the market will not be too surprised," said Jeremy
Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "Any
dip in the dollar will be a good entry level to go long, given
we are still expecting some good payrolls numbers next week."
Stretch expected the dollar to rise towards 125 yen in
coming days, although a flurry of comments from Japanese
policymakers made investors cautious.
Traders cited a warning from Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso as a factor behind the dollar's move away from Thursday's
high of 124.46 yen. That was a 12-1/2 year peak for the
dollar which was last trading at 123.90, flat on the day.
Aso told reporters in Germany that the yen's weakness has
been "rough". But Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said
on Friday the pace of yen declines could not necessarily be
described as excessive.
The euro edged up to $1.0965, though investors sold
it at higher levels amid ongoing worries about Greece's finances
as the finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of
Seven countries met.
"With little progress currently being made on the key
issues, the prolonged uncertainty is likely to keep the euro
under selling pressure, in our view," Morgan Stanley said in a
note.
The New Zealand dollar fell to $0.7107, its lowest
since Sept 2010 after a survey showed business confidence
tumbling, adding to speculation of a rate cut as early as June.
(editing by John Stonestreet)