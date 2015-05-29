* Investors look past weak U.S. GDP data
* Dollar index on track for monthly gain
* Euro ahead on Greece hopes
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, May 29 The dollar was mixed on Friday
with month-end selling after a recent rally, as traders saw
little in weak first-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data to
discourage bets the Federal Reserve will start raising interest
rates in 2015.
The dollar index was up 0.10 percent and remained on
track to a rise for May, resuming a string that began last July
of nearly uninterrupted monthly gains for the index of six major
currencies traded against the greenback.
"Underlying sentiment remains positive but the dollar is
seeing some profit taking and month-end, book-balancing catch-up
after its recent advance," said Joe Manimbo, senior market
analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The U.S. government reported that the American economy
contracted during January, February and March because of heavy
snowfalls, a resurgent dollar and disruptions at West Coast
ports.
The government slashed its gross domestic product estimate
to show GDP shrinking at a 0.7 percent annual rate instead of
the 0.2 percent growth pace it estimated last month.
Economists point to bad weather and other unusual
circumstances in early 2015 and caution against reading too much
into the slump, which could oblige Fed policymakers to delay
ending an era of near-zero U.S. rates.
More recent data published on Thursday, particularly upbeat
home sales, reinforced the view the economy was recovering from
the weather-related problems and the Fed was still on track to
raise rates.
"The GDP data was largely in line, slightly better than what
the market expected," said Thierry Albert Wizman, global
interest rates and currencies strategist at Macquarie Ltd in New
York.
The dollar was off 0.30 percent at $1.0978 against the euro,
which was benefiting from hopes a deal may soon be reached
between Greece and its creditors, according to Wizman.
Traders cited a warning from Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso as a factor behind the dollar's move away from Thursday's
high of 124.46 yen. That was a 12-1/2 year peak for the
dollar which was last trading at 123.85, off 0.08 percent.
Aso told reporters in Germany that the yen's weakness has
been "rough." But Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said
on Friday the pace of yen declines could not necessarily be
described as excessive.
The dollar rose against the Canadian dollar, which was stung
by data showing the country's economy shrunk in the first
quarter.
(Additional Reporting By Lucia Mutikani in Washington and
Editing by Chris Reese