* Euro broadly softer, retreats from one-week high vs USD
* Greece misses self-imposed deadline for reaching agreement
* Dollar/yen hovers just below highest peak since 2002
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, June 1 The euro tumbled on Monday after
Greece missed a self-imposed Sunday deadline for reaching an
agreement with its lenders to unlock aid, keeping alive fears of
a debt default and potential exit from the euro zone.
Athens and its euro zone and International Monetary Fund
(IMF) creditors have been locked in talks for months, with the
single currency reacting to any signs of deadlock or
breakthrough.
Without a deal, Athens risks default or bankruptcy in weeks.
It faces a payment to the International Monetary Fund on Friday
and the expiration of its bailout programme on June 30.
"It's becoming increasingly unlikely that (Greece) will be
able to get the funding without some kind of political
disruption along the way," said Hamish Pepper, a currency
strategist at Barclays bank in London.
"The news over the weekend was consistent with that and the
impact on the currency is also consistent with that view as
well."
The euro fell 0.8 percent against the dollar on Monday to
trade at $1.0907, retreating from Friday's one-week high
of $1.1006. Against the yen, it slipped 0.7 percent to 135.46
.
With the euro on the backfoot, the dollar index
gained 0.3 percent 97.358, close to last week's one-month high
of 97.775.
Investors have largely shrugged off data showing the U.S.
economy contracted in the first quarter, figures that were seen
as backward looking and unlikely to derail the prospect of an
interest rate hike later this year.
Against the yen, the greenback was little changed at 124.15
, holding just under a 12-year peak of 124.46 scaled last
week as investors bet that on a diverging rate path between the
United States and Japan, where policy remains ultra-loose.
"Dollar/yen is threatening to settle into a new range after
breaking higher last week," wrote Societe Generale strategists
in a research note. "There's no driver of another leg higher in
the first half of the week, though if U.S. yields and equities
start rallying together again, dollar/yen will likely follow."
Commodity currencies were also struggling against the U.S.
dollar, with the New Zealand dollar reaching a five-year low of
$0.7072 in Asian trading and its Australian peer close
to one-month lows around $0.76.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo and Ian
Chua in Sydney; Editing by Andrew Heavens)