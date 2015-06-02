* Euro gains ground absent clear progress on Greece
* RBA provides no easing bias, lifts battered Aussie
* Dollar pops above 125 yen for first time since late 2002
(Recasts after euro zone data, adds quotes)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 2 The euro rose one percent on
Tuesday after a better-than- expected inflation number pushed it
through resistance at $1.10, triggering automatic orders to
limit losses for those betting on further gains for the dollar.
The Australian dollar also surged after the country's
central bank shied away from pointing to more cuts in interest
rates, while the yen recovered some ground after weakening to
more than 125 yen per dollar for the first time since 2002.
With the European Central Bank set on a sustained programme
of money printing for months to come, euro zone data has had
relatively little impact on the common currency in recent
months.
But in the absence of other major drivers in morning trade
in Europe, the acceleration in inflation to 0.3 percent was
enough to push the euro around half a percent higher.
"A spike higher in the euro near the 50-day moving average,
helped by the better euro-area consumer price inflation, is
putting pressure on the dollar," said Keng Goh, a strategist
with RBC Capital Markets in London.
By 1040 GMT, the dollar was flat at 124.77 yen, having
peaked at 125.07 yen. It gained 0.9 percent to $1.1028
per euro.
All eyes are on Greece's talks with its creditors, but there
was no clear sign of progress there for markets and many
analysts say the issue is taking second place for the common
currency behind concerns about U.S. growth.
"The impact of Greece on the euro so far has really been
minimal," said Peter Kinsella, a strategist with Commerzbank in
London. "If you look at shorter-dated euro dollar vols (options
providing for volatility), there's no sign there that people are
getting nervous."
China's slowdown and the absence of clear drivers of growth
for the Australian economy in the aftermath of a mining boom
have driven the country's dollar to its lowest in six years.
Australia's Reserve Bank said again on Tuesday it wanted the
Aussie to weaken further. Investors still expect it to cut rates
again in that cause, but the lack of a clear signal in the
bank's statement was enough to spark buying of the currency.
"The market is currently pricing in one more rate cut this
year, but the neutral stance suggests there is the possibility
of no more cuts, which explains the bounce in Aussie," said
Marshall Gittler, Head of Global FX Strategy at retail broker
IronFX.
The Aussie gave back some gains but was still up 1 percent
on the day at $0.7678.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO; Editing by
Gareth Jones)