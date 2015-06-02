* Hopes for Greece deal with creditors lifts euro
* Dollar set for biggest one-day loss vs. euro since
mid-March
* Dollar hits over one-week low against franc
* Dollar retreats from 12-1/2 year peak against yen
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 2 The euro strengthened against
the U.S. dollar, which was on track on Tuesday to post its
biggest one-day loss against the single currency since
mid-March, on expectations that Greece would reach a deal with
its creditors.
Greece's creditors are close to finishing a draft agreement
to put to the leftist government in Athens, a source close to
the talks said on Tuesday, injecting new momentum into
long-running negotiations to release aid for the cash-strapped
country. Athens is close to running out of money and has
threatened to default on an International Monetary Fund payment
this week without a deal.
"It's certainly my expectation that within the next two days
you're going to see a further reprieve granted for Greece, and
the standoff will have ended," said Douglas Borthwick, managing
director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York.
He said the euro would probably hit $1.15 in the wake of a
Greek deal as more traders who had bet against the currency
repurchase it to cover their short bets.
The euro rose nearly 2.5 percent against the dollar and hit
a more than one-week high of $1.11950. This reversed the
dollar's gains on Monday against the euro, which were the
biggest in nearly a week, after stronger-than-expected U.S. data
raised expectations of a 2015 Federal Reserve rate hike.
The euro's rise on Tuesday weighed on the dollar broadly.
The greenback dipped against the yen after reaching a
12-1/2-year peak of 125.070 early in the session and hit a more
than one-week low against the Swiss franc at 0.93130.
"There's obviously some drag effect from euro/dollar," said
Alan Ruskin, global head of FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New
York.
The dollar hit a session low of 123.750 yen after an
unexpected drop in new orders for U.S. factory goods in April
and comments from Federal Reserve board member Lael Brainard
that the U.S. economy's recent poor performance might be more
than transitory.
The euro was last up 1.81 percent against the dollar at
$1.11205. The dollar was last down 0.58 percent
against the yen at 124.080 yen and down 1.21 percent
against the franc at 0.93400 franc.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was down 1.3 percent at 96.130
.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London)