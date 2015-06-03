* Dollar speculators squeezed out of crowded positions

* Euro rallies as Bund yields rise, Greek creditors make offer

* European Central Bank meets; U.S. payrolls ahead

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, June 3 The euro took a breather on Wednesday a day after tracking soaring Bund yields to post its second biggest daily gain since Oct. 2011, with markets turning cautious before a policy update from the European Central Bank.

With the ECB committed to turning inflation back towards 2 percent, some traders expect the bank's head Mario Draghi to use Wednesday's news conference as an opportunity to push back against the euro's strength and any talk that its asset purchase could be curtailed.

The ECB is widely expected to reiterate its commitment to the one-trillion euro bond buying programme it launched in March, though it could sound upbeat about growth and inflation prospects.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.1135, having climbed around 2.1 percent to $1.1195 on Tuesday as the spread between 10-year U.S. Treasury and Bund yields narrowed to 155 basis points. German 10-year yields rose to 0.74 percent on Wednesday, having posted their biggest jump in about three years a day earlier.

"It is all about Bund/Treasury spreads narrowing ... which is driving the euro," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.

"...There is also the optimism about a Greek (debt) deal. But with the ECB coming up, there is an added risk to the euro's rally. As long as it stays below $1.1220, I would be cautious about chasing the euro."

The initial catalyst for the euro's rally was data that showed a surprisingly large increase in inflation in the currency bloc, which suggested the ECB's stimulus campaign was gaining traction.

The euro got another leg up when the ECB, the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund agreed on terms of a cash-for-reform deal to be put to Greece. Markets have taken this as an encouraging step, though it is not clear if Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' government will accept the plan.

Traders said the speed and size of the euro rally argued for consolidation in the near term, while the technical background looked better after a break of the 20-day moving average at $1.1132. The next major chart target was $1.1210/20 and a breach there could trigger a move to the $1.1325/40 zone.

"Investors got nervous as volatility is back in the European bond markets again," said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at SMBC Friend Securities.

"Many players, including hedge funds, are still struggling to recover from sudden and dramatic losses on euro zone debt suffered since the end of April."

Dominating a flurry of U.S. data due this week is Friday's payrolls report, and any signs of strength could revive dollar bulls. The dollar's measure against its currency basket was higher on the day at 96.027, having fallen to a two-week low earlier in the day. (additional reporting by Tomo Uetake in TOKYO; editing by John Stonestreet)