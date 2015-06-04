* Profit-taking ahead of U.S. jobs data halts euro rally
* Slipping Bund yields weigh on euro
* Traders eye U.S. May jobs data Friday
(Updates prices, adds comments
previous LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 4 The euro on Thursday edged
lower against the U.S. dollar as traders pocketed profits from
the euro's biggest two-day gain in six years and German Bund
yields slipped from multi-month highs.
Traders trimmed euro postions as a precaution ahead of the
U.S. Labor Department's monthly non-farm payrolls report due
Friday.
"Short-term guys who were lucky enough to buy the euro early
in the week have a major U.S. economic release to look forward
to," said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM
Brokerage in Chicago. "They're not going to hold their
positions," he said.
The euro last traded down 0.07 percent against the dollar at
$1.12670, as German 10-year Bund yields,
fell to 0.85 percent from a session peak of about 1 percent,
their highest since late September 2014.
The rise in Bund yields from a record low of 0.049 percent
on April 17 drove investment flows into the euro, forcing
traders who had bet against or "shorted" the euro to cover their
bets, analysts have said.
Friday's U.S. jobs data, which economists polled by Reuters
expect will show U.S. employers added 225,000 jobs in May, could
boost expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike rates in
September, thereby boosting the dollar.
"If the U.S. jobs number comes in in the low-to-mid
200,000s, then the September liftoff is back in play and it
should help the dollar bounce back from its recent lows," said
Win Thin, currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New
York.
The dollar was last up 0.12 percent against the yen at
124.390 yen. The dollar was last up 0.06 percent
against the Swiss franc at 0.93430 franc.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.11 percent at
95.352. The dollar's modest losses against the sterling
contributed to the index's weakness.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly in Editing by W Simon)