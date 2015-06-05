* Spanish data, Bundesbank forecasts support euro

* Dollar gains vs yen, eyes on payroll numbers later

* Dollar index still on track for weekly loss over 1 pct

* Economists expect U.S. employers added 225,000 jobs in May

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, June 5 A yo-yo week for the euro settled on Friday, most major currencies treading water ahead of a monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls report looked to for a clear sign of whether the Federal Reserve can raise interest rates this year.

At highs touched on Thursday, a sharp rise in German bond yields had driven the single currency more than five percent stronger against the dollar in just over a week, but it later retreated by more than a cent.

The bond market continues to be at the centre of the action, with traders and investors discussing whether there are now clear signs that the European economy is past the worst, justifying rises in yields.

Spanish industrial production and a rise in the growth forecasts of Germany's Bundesbank on Friday supported that view and both German 10-year yields and the euro ticked marginally higher in early trade in Europe.

"The market is really in a state of flux," said one senior currency trader at an international bank in London.

"Are things finally starting to get better? My feeling is that they are, that the euro zone has bottomed out and that has implications for the euro."

The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.1253 by GMT 0738.

The market's view on the U.S. economy is also at a key juncture. After a poor first quarter, the first rounds of data on April have also been mixed, supporting speculation the Fed may yet hold off until 2016 before raising interest rates. Many banks are still calling it to hike in September.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the report will show U.S. employers added 225,000 jobs in May, which would reinforce the case for a September move. The dollar was up around a quarter of a percent at 124.70 yen, within sight of a 12-1/2 year high of 125.07.

"If the figure is within expectations, the dollar could touch 125 again," said Kaneo Ogino, director at Global-info Co in Tokyo, a foreign exchange research firm.

"There are commercial orders hoping to buy on dips if payrolls disappoint, and these people will have to cover at higher levels if the dip doesn't come," Ogino said.

Greece's ongoing struggle to reach a deal with its lenders and avert a default continues to hover in the background for the euro. The country delayed a key debt payment to the International Monetary Fund due on Friday as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, demanded changes to tough terms from creditors for aid.

An index tracking the dollar against a basket of rival currencies was still on track for a weekly loss of more than 1 percent, though the dollar index was marginally higher on the day at 95.518. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Andrew Heavens)