* Dollar off 13-year high vs yen
* Upbeat jobs report spurs talk of Fed rate hike in
September
* Euro recovers on higher Bund yields, German data
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 8 The dollar fell from near 13-year
highs against the yen on Monday on a media report that U.S.
authorities were uncomfortable with their strong currency.
U.S. President Barack Obama was quoted in a Bloomberg
headline citing an unnamed French official as saying that a
strong dollar was a problem. Traders said that was seen as an
excuse to sell the dollar in early European trade.
Some U.S. officials including from the Federal Reserve have
in the past few months raised concerns about a strong currency
impacting growth and exports.
The dollar was down 0.4 percent at 125.15 yen, having hit a
13-year high of 125.86 yen on Friday after a robust U.S.
jobs report.
"The dollar is off this morning because of the headline
about a strong dollar from Obama," said Alvin Tan, currency
strategist at Societe Generale.
"Nevertheless, the dollar ended firm last week and the U.S.
data, especially average earnings, seems to support the case for
a rate hike. We are expecting one in September."
A Reuters poll conducted after the payrolls data on Friday
showed Wall Street's top banks expect the Fed to begin raising
interest rates in September, followed by another before the end
of the year.
New York Fed President William Dudley said on Friday he
still expects the Fed to be in a position to raise interest
rates later this year even though he has concerns about progress
in the labour market.
Speculators increased bets against the yen, with net short
positions rising to their largest level in four months last
week.
"The direction is clear: Dollar/yen will maintain its rally.
But I think it's too early to say that the dollar will test 130
yen soon," said chief trader at a Japanese brokerage. "The Fed
will need to check a wide range of data, such as U.S. retail
sales data due Thursday, to confirm the strength of the
recovery."
There was little reaction to data released on Monday that
showed Japan's economy expanded more than initially expected in
January-March as companies ramped up investment.
The euro edged up partly on rising Bund yields
and better-than-expected German industrial output data which
suggested that Europe's largest economy got off to a good start
in the second quarter. The euro changed hands at $1.1156,
up 0.4 percent on the day.
Nevertheless, the euro was likely to find it tough to gain
much as it remained hostage to shifts in sentiment over Greece's
debt problems.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Hugh Lawson)