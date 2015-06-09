* Two-year U.S. yields dip, weigh on dollar
* Ongoing concerns about Greece's debt crisis caps euro
* Dollar dips against yen, well shy of 13-year peak
LONDON, June 9 The dollar was on a weaker
footing on Tuesday, unwinding all of its post-payrolls gains on
lingering worries about whether U.S. authorities were
comfortable with its recent strength.
Also, with U.S. two-year Treasury yields having
fallen back towards pre-jobs data levels, indications are the
rates markets were having a hard time factoring in a Federal
Reserve rate hike later this year. As a result, the spread over
German two-year Bund yields narrowed, all of which
kept the dollar under pressure and helped the euro.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was down 0.15 percent at 95.157
.
Against the yen, the dollar was 0.1 percent lower at 124.35
yen, pulling back from its 13-year high of 125.86 yen hit
on Friday after unexpectedly strong U.S. job growth led to
increased bets that the Federal Reserve was on course to raise
interest rates before year-end.
The dollar's sell-off started on Monday after a media report
quoted an unnamed French official as saying that President
Barack Obama was not comfortable with a strong dollar. While the
White House issued a swift denial, many investors used the
report as an opportunity to pare long dollar positions.
"Regardless of what he may or may not have said in the
confidential meetings the press had no access to, in my view the
reaction illustrates that the currency market is not yet ready
to change over to more dollar strength. Positive U.S. data or
not," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
A number of analysts said dollar strength was a hot topic
for discussion amongst policymakers in the U.S., and that
implied the risk of more additional verbal intervention from
policymakers.
"From a political standpoint, the downside of a strong
dollar is likely unwelcome, and therefore markets are sensitive
to comments like this," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist
at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.
The euro was steady at $1.1290, having risen as high
as $1.1343, helped by elevated German Bund yields
and better-than-expected economic data from Germany.
Greece's ongoing talks to reach an agreement with its
lenders continued to make investors wary, and would likely cap
the common currency's rise.
Greek officials met on Monday with EU Economics Commissioner
Pierre Moscovici on what reforms Greece must implement to get
new loans, but there was no new proposal from Athens which its
creditors could consider, an EU official said.
