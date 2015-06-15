* Euro weakens, implied volatility jumps to 3-1/2 yr high

* Peripheral bond yields rise, German Bunds advance

* FOMC meeting another event risk (Adds fresh quote, updates prices)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, June 15 The euro fell broadly on Monday, hitting its lowest in nearly two weeks against the Swiss franc, after efforts to end a deadlock between Greece and its creditors failed over the weekend.

The talks on Sunday lasted less than an hour, suggesting still significant differences between the sides. Concerns that Greece could default and leave the euro zone prompted the first significant bid for safety in German Bunds in six weeks and lifted peripheral euro zone bond yield premiums to their highest in nearly seven months.

Reflecting some of that nervousness in the currency market, the cost of hedging against sharp swings in the euro/dollar over the next one to three months jumped.

Reuters data showed that one-month euro/dollar implied volatility, a gauge of how sharp swings in the currency are likely to be, rose to a 3-1/2 year high of 14.305 percent. Risk reversals - which measure demand for options on a currency rising or falling - were showing an increasing bias for euro weakness.

The euro fell against the Swiss franc, seen as a safe haven, to touch 1.0422 francs, its lowest since June 3, before recovering to trade at 1.0454, down 0.1 percent on the day. Against the dollar, it fell 0.4 percent to $1.1217, retreating from last week's high of $1.1387.

"The negotiations between Greece and creditors appear to be in a mess and are a key driver for the euro," said Petr Krpata, FX strategist at ING. "Implied volatility has risen and while the Fed is also a key risk factor this week, the euro will continue to be driven by Greek headlines."

Euro zone finance ministers will tackle the issue when they meet on Thursday and a German finance ministry official said time was running out for Greece to reach an agreement with its international creditors.

The euro's weakness helped the dollar index rise 0.3 percent to 95.25, pulling away from a near one-month trough of 94.322 set last week. The greenback was 0.2 percent higher against the yen at 123.58 yen.

Dollar bulls will be hoping the Federal Reserve will offer a clear signal on the timing of its first interest rate hike in nearly a decade after its June 16-17 policy meeting. According to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data, in the week ending June 9, net long positions on the dollar rose to their largest in six weeks to $34.70 billion.

"We continue to adhere to the view that, as the Fed begins to raise rates whilst nearly all other central banks are either easing policy or maintaining a dovish bias, the dollar should be in the ascendancy," said Stewart Richardson, chief investment officer at RMG Wealth Management.

"However, with the potential for a more prolonged period of risk aversion increasing, we do need to be a little careful in the short term." (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Susan Fenton)