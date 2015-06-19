* Euro seen as vulnerable as Greece deadline approaches
* Single currency falls across board
* Dollar index set for third week of losses
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, June 19 The euro fell across the board
on Friday, hitting a three-week low against sterling on
persistent worries over the fate of Greece, as it teeters on the
edge of default and an exit from the euro zone.
Greek savers pulled more than 1 billion euros from banks in
a single day on Thursday, three senior banking sources told
Reuters, with the pace of withdrawals gaining speed since talks
between the government and its creditors collapsed last weekend.
The euro has so far proved surprisingly resilient to
concerns over Greece - though it was 0.3 percent weaker against
the dollar on Friday at $1.13235, it was on track for a
third consecutive week of gains.
"Nobody in FX cares about Greece," wrote Commerzbank
strategists in a research note.
But Sonja Marten, FX strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt,
said that as the deadline for Greece's 1.6 billion euro
repayment to the International Monetary Fund approached,
investors were becoming more nervous.
"We've had deadlines and more deadlines, and none of them
actually turned out to be final, but now we're approaching what
is going to be a final deadline," Marten said.
"Uncertainty is of course bad (for the euro) .... and any
solution will be positive for the euro, when it comes, because
it will remove some of that uncertainty. How lasting that will
be will be an entirely different question."
In what is billed as yet another last ditch attempt to break
the impasse, euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on
Monday.
Against sterling, which strategists say is acting as
something of a safe-haven for investors worried about Greece,
the euro fell 0.3 percent to 71.31 pence, its
weakest since May 28. It was also lower against the Swiss franc
and yen, both traditionally safe plays .
The dollar inched up across the board but was on
track for a third consecutive week of losses, with tame U.S.
economic data and a cautious message from the Federal Reserve
driving uncertainty over when rates will start to rise.
The greenback inched up 0.1 percent on the day to 123.04 yen
, but was down from this week's high of 124.465 yen.
It will probably trade in a range of around 122.50 yen to
125.00 yen in the next couple of weeks, said Masashi Murata,
senior currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"I don't think there will be a clear sense of direction
until the U.S. jobs data," Murata said.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Masayuki Kitano
in Tokyo; Editing by Dominic Evans)