* Euro pares losses after Swiss currency intervention

* Yen sharply higher after Greece fails to reach deal, sets vote (Recasts, adds quotes and changes byline and dateline; previous LONDON)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, June 29 The euro fell against most major currencies on Monday in selling driven by a worsening of Greece's debt crisis.

But the euro pared early losses against the dollar, rising against the greenback as some investors unwound trading positions by buying the euro, according to traders.

Greece looks virtually certain to miss a $1.77 billion debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday as the country's European partners shut the door on extending a credit lifeline.

Greece Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced bank holidays and other capital controls to keep banks from collapsing under the weight of mass withdrawals.

The euro fell sharply in response, to as low as $1.0956 against the dollar, but was last trading up about 0.20 percent at $1.1186.

The yen, also a popular safe-haven currency, was up 1 percent against the euro at 136.92.

The Swiss franc was up 0.50 percent against the euro to 1.0371 francs after being knocked from a four-week high of 1.0315 francs by the Swiss National Bank, which said it intervened in the market to weaken its currency.

Worries over Greece made the euro less attractive as a funding currency for carry trades, in which investors borrow the euro and then sell it to buy higher-yielding currencies, and that therefore was lifting it, according to Rabobank senior currency strategist Jane Foley.

Trading was described as orderly, with investors displaying a "complete lack of panic" over Europe's single currency, according to Foley.

A move by some investors into safe-haven German Bunds showed investors were not pulling out of European assets completely, Foley said.

"There are investors that still hold out hopes for a more positive outcome," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst of Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

The dollar was generally down as currency traders awaited Thursday's U.S. employment report for June that may help trigger a rise in U.S. interest rates.

The dollar index was last off 0.30 percent. The dollar was down 1.10 percent against the yen, and up 0.05 percent against sterling.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, with yields going to one-week lows after the breakdown in the Greek talks. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up 31/32 point in price for a yield of 2.36 percent, down 12 basis points from late on Friday.

(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York Editing by W Simon)