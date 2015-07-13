* Euro reverses early gains after Greek deal clinched
* Greek crisis still seen as unresolved
* Safe-haven yen hits 11-day low vs dollar
* Investors focus on Yellen testimony later in week
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, July 13 The euro fell on Monday after
euro zone leaders reached a deal with debt-stricken Greece, as
investors turned their focus to the prospect of higher U.S.
interest rates and remained anxious that the future of the
single currency was still uncertain.
At the end of a marathon night of talks, euro zone leaders
made Greece surrender much of its sovereignty to outside
supervision in return for agreeing to talks on an 86 billion
euro bailout.
But that is subject to parliamentary approval and the
bailout will only happen if Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
can meet a tight timetable for enacting a series of unpopular
reforms.
The single currency, which had initially risen on the news,
reversed its gains to trade down 1 percent on the day at $1.1050
.
"This is not over yet, in fact it might be far from over,"
said Anthony Lawler, a portfolio manager who invests in hedge
funds at investment firm GAM in London. "It is not at all
certain that the Greek government will accept what is proposed."
"Our medium-term expectation is that the euro continues to
weaken but you should see some significant volatility in the
near term," Lawler added. "We believe the Fed will raise rates
before the end of the year ... which on the margin we believe
will continue to help the dollar."
Investors said the Greek deal had made it more likely that
the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has previously said it would
look at the Greek crisis when considering monetary policy, would
raise interest rates during 2015.
For that reason, the dollar rallied across the board,
hitting an 11-day high against the yen at 123.495, which
is traditionally bought by investors at times of uncertainty.
Against a basket of major currencies, the greenback was 0.4
percent higher on the day at 96.429.
"(The deal) represents a removal of a potential restraint on
Fed tightening plans, so there is a dollar positive aspect to
it," said Ian Gunner, portfolio manager of the Altana Hard
Currency Fund in London. "The big twin uncertainties over the
past few months have been Greece and Fed tightening."
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will give a semi-annual
testimony to U.S. Congress later in the week, which will be
closely watched for clues on when interest rates might start to
increase. Last Friday, Yellen said she expected the Fed to raise
interest rates at some point this year.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, one of the Fed's most
dovish officials, said on Friday that September may be the right
time to hike rates if the U.S. economy continued to improve.
