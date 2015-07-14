* Euro edges down again after shedding 1.5 pct on Monday
* Dollar hovers near 12-day high against yen
* Prospects of higher U.S. rates back in focus post-Greek
deal
* Yellen testimony on Wednesday awaited
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, July 14 The euro inched towards a
six-week low against the dollar on Tuesday, staying below $1.10
as investors switched their focus away from Greece and back
towards diverging U.S. and euro zone monetary policy.
As oil fell after Iran and major world powers reached an
historic nuclear deal that will grant Tehran sanctions relief in
exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme, oil-rich Canada's
dollar hit a four-month low.
With Greece's debt saga off centre-stage - at least
temporarily - after the almost-bankrupt country and its
creditors agreed to a deal for a third bailout, the spotlight
returned to when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin hiking
interest rates.
Investors expect the Fed to start raising rates later this
year, in stark contrast to the European Central Bank and the
Bank of Japan, both of which are seen continuing with their
ultra-loose monetary policies for the foreseeable future.
The euro was 0.1 percent down at $1.0992 after
shedding about 1.5 percent on Monday after the Greek deal. That
brought it in sight of a six-week low of $1.0915.
"There is still implementation risk, and (Greek Prime
Minister Alexis) Tsipras still has to sell it at home ... but I
was speaking to many clients yesterday and there is a shift in
focus ... to more fundamental market drivers," said Credit
Agricole FX strategist Manuel Oliveri in London.
The common currency slid to a 12-year low of $1.0457
in March when the ECB launched its quantitative easing policy.
But it spent much of the past two months above $1.11 as talks
between Greece and its creditors dragged on.
The dollar hit a 12-day high against the yen, which lost its
safe-haven appeal with the worst-case-scenario of Greece exiting
the euro seemingly averted, at 123.74 yen.
Investors will get a chance to hear the latest Fed thinking
when Chair Janet Yellen gives her semi-annual testimony to
Congress later this week. Dollar bulls had been given some
fodder on Friday when Yellen said she expected a rate hike at
some point this year.
"The dollar should have a relatively easy time topping 124
yen, especially if Yellen sounds hawkish during the testimony,"
said Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"Breaching 125 yen, however, is a different story. Japanese
authorities have spoken out when the dollar nears 125," he said,
adding that another factor to watch is volatility in Chinese
stocks.
As oil prices fell, the Canadian dollar dropped to C$1.2800
against its U.S. counterpart, its weakest since mid-March, while
fellow oil-producer Norway's crown also fell.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Additional reporting by Shinichi
Saoshiro; Editing by Hugh Lawson)