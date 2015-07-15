* Yellen awaited for markets to gauge her thinking on rates
* Aussie inches up on slightly stronger-than-expected China
GDP
* Sterling outperforms peers as BOE stirs up rate hike view
* BOJ stands pat on policy as expected, yen steady vs dollar
(New throughout, changes dateline from previous TOKYO/SYDNEY)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 15 The Australian dollar tiptoed
close to its highest in two weeks on otherwise quiet major
currency markets on Wednesday, supported by stronger data out of
China as traders awaited a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chair
Janet Yellen.
Sterling, a major outperformer on Tuesday after Bank of
England officials spoke of the growing likelihood of interest
rate hikes, also inched up to its highest this month against the
dollar, euro and yen.
The euro was unchanged against the dollar at $1.1012,
in the middle of a range it has held since the end of April.
The single currency has seemed largely impervious to the
prospect of a Greek departure from the club, or progress towards
keeping it in, and U.S. data and concern over China's financial
stability and growth have been clearer drivers for markets.
After a poor batch of U.S. retail numbers on Tuesday,
Chinese gross domestic product data showed the economy expanded
by 7 percent, more than expected, in the second quarter. Factory
output also hit a five-month high.
"Potentially China is still a bigger risk over the coming
period than Greece has been," said Ian Stannard, Head of
European FX Strategy with Morgan Stanley in London.
"It does need to be watched but at the moment that 7 percent
print is going to give the market some comfort. In the margins
that has helped currencies like the Aussie today."
Chinese stock markets, a focus of concern over the past
month, shrugged off the data to fall another 3 percent. The
Aussie, often used as a liquid proxy for bets on China, was up
0.2 percent at $0.7464.
The dollar, which in March paused in its months-long march
higher, could take fresh strength from a U.S. Congressional
appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the
session.
Yellen said on Friday she expected a rise in interest rates
at some point this year, and investors will have a chance to
hear her latest thinking at the semi-annual testimony.
The dollar was steady at 123.43 yen, hovering close
to a two-week high of 123.74 scaled overnight but largely
unmoved by the Bank of Japan's trimming of its growth forecast
and comments from BoJ Governor Kuroda afterwards.
"A bland warning (from Yellen) that rates will have to go up
eventually is probably neutral for FX markets," strategists from
French bank Societe Generale said in a morning note.
"Anything more dovish than that and equities will be on a
roll, the dollar softer in the process. Our economists look for
a hawkish bias, which would be a surprise to the market after
yesterday's data."
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)