* Euro hits six-week low versus the dollar
* Dollar buoyed as Yellen stays on message about future Fed
hike
* Kiwi tumbles to 6-year lows after soft inflation data
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 16 There was no silver lining for
the euro on Thursday after Greece voted through austerity
demanded in return for another bailout, as improved interest
rate differentials drove the dollar higher across the board.
The New Zealand dollar sank to a six-year low after
weak inflation data cemented expectations for a cut in its
official rates next week, while the Canadian dollar remained on
the defensive after a cut there on Wednesday.
The euro did inch up briefly after the Greek vote but the
absence of any greater reaction also seemed to signal a lack of
faith that the bailout deal on the table will fix anything, that
Athens will stick to its terms and, increasingly, that any of it
will matter very much to the rest of the euro zone.
More importantly, perhaps, the spread between short-term
dollar and euro interest rates has risen again as expectations
of a rise in official U.S. borrowing costs this year solidify.
By 0844 the euro was 0.4 percent weaker at $1.0903, its
lowest in six weeks.
"If we continue to see short-dated Euro rates fall, I think
that will drag the euro through the bottom of the current range
against the dollar," said Kit Juckes, a strategist with French
bank Societe Generale in London.
"We'll break 1.09, moving on to test the May lows just above
1.08."
The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is expected
to take some small steps towards propping up the Greek banking
system while sticking firmly to its message on a campaign of
extraordinary monetary easing for the euro zone as a whole.
The outcome in Athens clears the way for talks on a third
bailout from European partners, but clouds the future of Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' government following a split in
his party ranks.
The fading of any major concern over Greece has helped
shift the focus back to the outlook for yield differentials in
different economies, giving support to the greenback.
"I think the factor for the euro is monetary policy
divergence rather than Greece," said Masashi Murata, currency
strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
The euro will probably fall further versus the dollar in the
near-term, going into the Federal Reserve policy meeting on July
28-29, Murata said.
Still, with Germany driving a huge surplus of trade for the
euro zone as a whole and the dollar having failed to make
further progress since March, expectations for another major
rally are muted.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar hit a
six-week high of 97.498. Against the yen, it held steady
at 123.82 yen.
Even before inflation numbers came in weaker than expected,
the New Zealand dollar had been under pressure from a closely
watched auction that showed global dairy prices tumbled to a
12-1/2 year low. The kiwi slid to $0.6498, its
lowest level since July 2009 and down 1 percent on the day.
