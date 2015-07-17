* Dollar index on track for 1.5-percent gain

* Focus shifts back to Fed hike risk from Greece

* Sterling up after BoE's interest rate comment

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, July 17 The dollar was on track for its biggest weekly gain in two months on Friday as investors bet on the chances of a U.S. interest rate hike by the end of the year.

The U.S. currency has clocked up a 1.5 percent gain against a basket of currencies in a week in which Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reiterated that U.S. rates were likely to increase this year.

Currency investors have been distracted for weeks by uncertainty over whether Greece and its creditors would come to an agreement and avoid "Grexit" from the euro. The deal was done on Monday, turning the market's focus back to fundamentals.

"The focus is turning to the U.S. rate cycle, and (the market reckons) a September rate hike is still, if not probable, at least possible," RBC Capital Markets global head of FX strategy, Adam Cole, said.

"That's picked up from Greece as the main driver of our market and therefore the dollar is, in a fairly parallel move, stronger off the back of it ... From now the euro goes down primarily because the dollar is going up."

Sterling hit a 7-1/2-year high against the euro after Bank of England (BoE) Governor Mark Carney gave his strongest hint yet on the timing of a UK rate rise, saying a decision on that would come into focus around the end of 2015.

The Fed and BoE rate rise comments were in stark contrast to the European Central Bank, which reiterated on Thursday that a 1 trillion euro quantitative easing programme would continue until at least September 2016.

Most traders and strategists reckon the diverging policy outlook between the euro zone and the United States should see the euro continue to weaken, with many betting that it will fall below $1 in the next year. But some think that a U.S. rate rise is already largely priced in.

"We've been expecting this hike for so long that by the time they do it, there's really a huge risk that this is going to be a classic 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' type of result," State Street Global Markets head of foreign exchange, Bart Wakabayashi, said.

The euro added about 0.2 percent on Friday to $1.0891 , not far off a 7-1/2 week low of $1.0855 set overnight but still down more than 2 percent on the week. Against sterling, it traded as low as 69.505 pence, its weakest since November 2007.

The greenback was down about 0.1 percent on the day against the yen after touching a one-month peak of 124.235 yen, still on track to gain more than 1 percent for the week. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Louise Ireland)