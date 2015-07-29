* Traders await possible hints on a September U.S. rate
increase
* Aussie, other commodities-linked currencies under pressure
* Kiwi holds steady after RBNZ governor comments
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 29 The dollar held steady against
major currencies on Wednesday as traders awaited possible clues
from the Federal Reserve on whether it will raise interest
rates, perhaps as early as September.
The prevalent view has been the U.S. central bank is ready
to end its near-zero interest rate policy by year-end as the
world biggest economy has dug out of a recession worsened by the
global credit crunch nearly seven years ago.
Although inflation has remained below the Fed's 2 percent
target and overseas developments including the European debt
crisis and most recently China's stock market turmoil have
complicated the timing of a rate "lift-off," most analysts
reckon the era of near-zero rates is coming to an end.
"The core message will be that the Fed will leave door the
open for a September rate hike, which would be mildly dollar
positive and disappoint those who are looking for a more dovish
signal," said Alan Ruskin, global head of FX strategy at
Deutsche Bank in New York.
The consensus among economists in a Reuters poll published
on July 23 was that the Fed would raise rates by a quarter point
at its September meeting, followed by another quarter-point move
in December.
The Federal Open Market Committee will release its policy
statement at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
Higher U.S. Treasuries yields also supported the greenback,
with the two-year yield rising to 0.708 percent.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 123.72 yen, while
the euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.1033.
The dollar index was little changed at 96.788.
Meanwhile, a sixth day of losses in the oil market
exerted downward pressure on the Australian dollar,
Canadian dollar and other currencies that are closely
linked to commodities.
The move underscored growing concerns around economies whose
growth is reliant on commodity exports as China is slowing and
short-term supply of many natural resources is high.
The Australian dollar was down 0.3 percent at $0.7318 after
falling almost half a percent earlier.
The New Zealand dollar bucked the trend among
commodity-linked currencies. It held firm above its recent
six-year low against the dollar at $0.6691 after its
central bank governor played down the chances of further deep
cuts to interest rates.
