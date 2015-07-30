* Fed keeps door open to September rate hike
* Second quarter U.S. GDP report due later in day
* Euro down almost a cent since Fed statement
* Commodity-linked currencies struggling again
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 30 The dollar rose to its highest
level this week on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve took
another small step towards raising interest rates later this
year, reinvigorating those betting on another surge for the
dollar if and when the Fed delivers.
As expected, the Fed gave no clear indication on timing but
what it did say was enough to encourage those analysts who have
been sticking with forecasts for a September rate rise even as
the market priced them out in recent weeks.
In early trade in Europe, the euro was down more than a cent
against the dollar compared with levels seen before the Fed made
its monthly policy statement on Wednesday, falling back to
around $1.0950, its lowest since last Friday.
The dollar index rose a further 0.4 percent from the U.S.
close to 97.377.. It was also 0.2 percent higher at 124.2
yen.
"The fact they weren't worried about anything else outside
the U.S. economy - China or any of the other risks out there -
has allowed people to move on," Bank of New York Mellon head of
global research, Simon Derrick, said.
He said that pointed to further falls in commodities prices
and currencies closely linked to them. The Canadian dollar was
down a third of a percent, the New Zealand dollar 0.6 percent
and the Norwegian crown around 0.4 percent.
"If we do now get bulled up again about the dollar, the big
commodities currencies are set for a pretty thin August,"
Derrick said.
Second quarter gross domestic product data due later in the
session could spur bets that the Fed will move in September.
"We're seeing some pretty good follow-through, in terms of
U.S. dollar-buying," RBC Capital Markets' senior currency
strategist, Sue Trinh, said.
"It's not a done deal, but we are still of the view that a
September lift-off is on the cards, contingent on the view that
the data out of the U.S. continues to be firm," she said.
One big mover was the Swedish crown, which rose around half
a percent on a better-than-expected reading of second-quarter
gross domestic product numbers.
The Swedish economy, which had been struggling against the
threat of deflation, expanded by 3 percent year on year, the
data showed. The crown, which hit its lowest since February on
Wednesday, was up 0.4 percent against the euro at 9.4550 crowns.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in TOKYO; Editing by
Louise Ireland)