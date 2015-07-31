(New throughout after dollar dips)
By Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 31 The dollar fell by a third of a
percent against the euro on Friday, the lack of decisive new
direction from numbers on the U.S. economy prompting traders to
take profit on its rise since Wednesday's statement by the
Federal Reserve.
The U.S. currency hit a near one-week high against a basket
of currencies early in Europe, and was still on track for
an almost 2 percent gain in what has been a month of trauma for
currencies reliant on commodity prices for direction.
Another 1 percent fall in Brent crude helped drive the
Norwegian crown and Australian and Canadian dollars lower while
the New Zealand dollar handed back all of the past week's gains
to fall almost 1 percent to $0.6543.
But the fall against the euro kept the dollar in negative
territory overall, another signal of the lack of the conviction
that has seen it stall more broadly against the single currency
and yen since March.
"It has been a typical Friday where profit is taken off the
table," said Tobias Davis, corporate hedging manager at Western
Union in London.
The euro traded 0.3 percent higher at $1.0963 by 1150 GMT.
The decisive factor for the dollar looking forward will be
whether the Fed delivers on the expectations of some banks of a
rise in interest rates in September with the next big moment
next Friday's monthly jobs numbers.
After the Fed meeting this week, Davis said there was around
a 40 percent chance of a rise in rates for September priced into
the market. December looks just as likely.
"It is still a story of data dependence," he said. "The
growth number (this week), although not amazing, was still
sound. Spanish unemployment and growth figures, and the reading
of inflation this morning may also put a floor under the euro."
The flash estimate on Friday showed euro zone inflation
steady at just 0.2 percent in July. But core inflation was
higher than expected at 0.9 percent and there had been fears of
a yet lower reading after Thursday's reports from Germany and
Spain.
The view that a U.S. rate hike would come by the end of the
year has helped the dollar gain almost 2 percent against a
basket of major currencies this month. The index traded
down 0.3 percent at 97.265 on Friday after rising to as high as
97.773 on Thursday.
The dollar was 0.1 percent higher at 124.33 yen.
Shinji Kureda, head of FX trading group for Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corporation in Tokyo, said market players were likely to
be wary of buying the dollar at levels above 124.50 yen. Bank of
Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in June he saw no reason for
further currency weakness when the dollar was around 125 yen.
"The trend of dollar strength will probably continue heading
into the U.S. jobs data next week," he said.
The euro was flat at $1.0930 on Friday but for the
month is down almost 2 percent.
