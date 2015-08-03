* Euro takes a hit after Greek stock market tumbles
* Friday's weak U.S. wage growth data stymies dollar bulls
* Focus on U.S. data including ISM factory index on Monday
(adds Canadian dollar)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 3 The euro fell against the dollar
on Monday as the Greek stock market plunged on its reopening
following a five-week shutdown during which the country risked
being pushed out of the euro zone.
Sliding crude oil prices, meanwhile, sent the Canadian
dollar to its lowest in more than a decade against the
greenback. The dollar rose to C$1.31725, its highest September
2004.
The euro slipped as low as $1.0953, having traded at
$1.0990 in early London trade, with most investors already
positioned for huge losses in Greek shares.
Losses in the common currency were capped by data showing
euro zone factory activity grew faster than previously thought
in July. The market's next focus will be U.S. data.
"The drop in the Greek stock market has put the euro under
slight pressure," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at
Nomura. "A lot, though, will depend on the U.S. data and most
investors want to stay long dollars against the euro."
The greenback took a hit late last week from below-par wage
growth data that clouded the outlook over when U.S. interest
rates are likely to rise.
But analysts said the dollar could draw strength from U.S.
economic indicators this week, including the Institute for
Supply Management's report on U.S. factory activity due Monday
and nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.
The dollar traded at 97.473 against a basket
of six major currencies on Monday, up slightly on the day but
well below a one-week high of 97.773 set last Thursday.
"The dollar is still a better bet than the euro and its
commodity-bloc counterparts," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "The ISM data and the
non-farm payrolls data could see the impact from the employment
cost index report fade by the end of the week."
The dollar's selloff on Friday could have been worse if not
for hawkish comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President
James Bullard. Long in favour of policy tightening, Bullard was
quoted in a Wall Street Journal report as saying the latest U.S.
growth data boosts the case for a September hike.
His comments helped the dollar pare losses late into the
U.S. session on Friday. Yet U.S. Treasury yields
still hovered near troughs hit on Friday, suggesting
some doubts remained about the timing of a Fed hike.
The Australian dollar was lower at $0.7270, hurt by
an official survey that showed growth at China's big
manufacturing companies unexpectedly stalled in July as demand
at home and abroad weakened. The Aussie is often used as a
liquid proxy for bets on China.
