* Disappointing U.S. data raise doubts on rate hike in Sept.
* Weaker dollar spurs rebound in oil, commodity prices
* Aussie jumps after RBA tones down its weak currency views
* Canadian dollar recovers slightly from 11-year low
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 4 The dollar was little changed
against a basket of currencies on Tuesday following a batch of
disappointing economic data, while currencies tied to
commodities rebounded on a stabilization in oil and metal
prices that had fallen sharply in recent weeks.
The Australian dollar was the biggest gainer after that
country's central bank dropped a long-used reference in its
post-policy-meeting statement to a further decline of the
currency being necessary.
"It's been a quiet day with most major currencies against
the dollar," said Brian Dangerfield, currency strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "The focus is on
commodities and commodities exporters' currencies," he added.
A record small rise in U.S. wage gain in the second quarter
on Friday and a surprise fall in a private measure of domestic
manufacturing activity on Monday raised doubts about the chances
the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in
September.
Bets on a delay in a Fed rate hike have eroded the greenback
and boosted the currencies of oil and other commodity exporters,
analysts said.
"A renewed drop in commodity prices influences inflation and
monetary policies of all the major economies," Dangerfield said.
The dollar index was down fractionally at 97.475,
paring earlier losses.
The greenback was little changed on the day versus the yen
at 124.02 yen, while the euro was flat at $1.0951.
Global commodity prices have gained footing on the
greenback's recent losses, helping to stabilize the currencies
of commodity exporters such as Canada.
The Canadian dollar last traded at C$1.3126 per U.S. dollar
, recovering from C$1.3176, which was its lowest since
August 2004.
Oil, metal and other commodities markets had weakened on
worries about excess supply and falling demand from China.
Brent crude prices in London hit a six-month low before
recovering 1.1 percent at $50.04 a barrel, while
benchmark copper prices was up 0.35 percent.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia's perceived change
in currency stance stoked a jump in the Aussie. But analysts
cautioned its long-term prospects remain weak.
"I wouldn't rush out to declare the four-year downtrend in
the Aussie against the dollar over, but it's not the most
attractive short looking forwards," said Kit Juckes, a
strategist with Societe Generale in London.
The Aussie was up 1.6 percent at $0.7402,
recovering further from a six-year trough of $0.7234 set last
week.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Shinichi
Saoshiro in Tokyo; Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by John
Stonestreet and Jonathan Oatis)