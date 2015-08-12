* PBOC sets yuan mid-point at weakest levels since Oct 2012
* Lower U.S. yields pushes dollar lower
* Markets ponder likelihood of Fed hike after China move
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 12 The dollar fell 0.6 percent
against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, coming under
pressure as Treasury yields dropped on doubts over whether the
U.S Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in the wake of
China's devaluation of the yuan.
The yuan extended its losses, dragging the growth-linked
Australian and New Zealand dollars to six-year lows with it,
while another set of disappointing Chinese data bolstered
safe-haven currencies such as the yen.
The euro, meanwhile, rose, helped by the unwinding of
euro-funded carry trades in the yuan. The single
currency hit a one-month high of $1.11385, up 0.8
percent on the day. The dollar index fell to 96.691,
while the greenback shed 0.5 percent to trade at 124.42 yen
.
"There are some question marks being raised about the timing
of the Fed hike," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at
Nordea. "The euro is squeezing higher against the dollar, as
Treasury yields drop."
In China, the spot yuan fell to 6.44 per dollar, its weakest
since August 2011, after the central bank set its daily
mid-point reference at 6.3306, even weaker than Tuesday's
devaluation. The currency fared worse in international trade,
touching 6.5888 yuan per dollar, its lowest since early 2011
.
Foreign exchange traders in Shanghai said Chinese
state-owned banks were selling dollars on behalf of the central
bank, which was intervening to keep the yuan around
6.43 against the dollar.
The latest PBOC moves came after it surprised markets on
Tuesday by aggressively lowering its guidance rate, pushing the
yuan down nearly 2 percent.
The Aussie, widely considered a more liquid proxy for China
plays, was trading flat at $0.7297, after plunging as
low as $0.7217, its lowest since mid-2009. The New Zealand
dollar also fell to a six-year low while the Norwegian
crown fell to a 7-month low against the euro.
Chinese data released on Wednesday underscored Beijing's
need to prop up its economy. Factory output rose 6.0 percent in
July from a year earlier, falling short of forecasts.
Fixed-asset investment and retail sales figures also missed
expectations.
The uncertain economic picture for China and the move to
devalue the currency fuelled questions about the timing of the
Fed's long-awaited increase in interest rates, which many still
believe could come as early as next month.
Nevertheless, Treasury yields dropped and weighed on the
dollar. The benchmark 10-year note yield slipped to
2.06 percent, compared with its U.S. close of 2.139 percent.
"While the move by the PBOC highlights the risks to the U.S.
outlook, we retain our call for a September hike, but believe
the probability has fallen somewhat, as the move may raise FOMC
concerns about global growth and inflation pressures,"
strategists at Barclays said.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by)