* Yuan weakens again, but pace of decline slows
* Swedish crown rallies after upbeat inflation data
* Euro falls as risk appetite makes modest return
* U.S. retail sales next in focus
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 13 The dollar recovered from a
one-month low against the euro on Thursday as the yuan's decline
slowed, easing worries that China's decision to devalue its
currency was a deliberate attempt to gain a competitive
advantage.
The biggest move among major currencies came in Europe on
Thursday: a 1.6 percent rise in the Swedish crown to a nine-day
high of 9.4570 crowns per the euro, after Sweden reported
better-than-expected inflation data. That left the crown on
track for its biggest one-day gain in three years..
After a volatile couple of days as investors worried the
Chinese move heralded a dangerous new chapter in a global
currency war, the mood was calmer. China's central bank said
there was no basis for further depreciation and it would step in
to stabilise prices.
The People's Bank of China said on Tuesday it would now
calculate the daily yuan fix by taking more notice of market
forces, including the closing price in the previous day's
trading session. But coming after a run of weak data, many had
believed the move was motivated by desire to boost exporters.
"It's not a currency war if a currency depreciates for
fundamental reasons," said Commerzbank currency strategist
Esther Reichelt in Frankfurt. "We are seeing a much calmer
market today ... now it's understood that it's actually not an
intentional steering of the yuan exchange rate, but rather ... a
more market-driven move."
The yuan only weakened by around 0.2 percent on
the day. It had tumbled some 3 percent against the dollar since
Tuesday in an unprecedented decline.
Investors had been buying back the euro and getting out of
carry trades in the yuan and other risky emerging market
currencies, driving the euro to a one-month high of $1.12
. On Thursday, they once again sold the single currency on
Thursday as risk appetite increased.
The euro fell half a percent on Thursday, hitting a low of
$1.1105 after minutes from the European Central Bank's latest
rate meeting showed policymakers worried about the impact of
Chinese market volatility and an upcoming U.S. rate hike.
That helped the dollar pull away from a one-month low
against a basket of major developed economies' currencies. It
traded up a third of a percent at 96.582.
The Chinese move had also driven investors to push back
their expectations of when the Federal Reserve would raise U.S.
interest rates, hurting the dollar. U.S. retail sales data due
at 1230 GMT will be closely watched.
"The U.S. clearly needs to watch the global economy and
China," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley in London.
"But ultimately if we get a very strong release today, market
expectations for a September interest rate hike will probably
bounce right back."
Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar rose 0.2 percent to
124.48, although it remained below a two-month high of
125.28 yen set on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing
by Larry King)