* Dollar supported as focus shifts to Fed rate hike
* Yen shows muted response to Japan Q2 contraction
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 17 The dollar rose against a basket
of currencies for a third trading day running on Monday, as
worries about a China-led "currency war" abated and traders
focused instead on the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates.
The dollar index hit a one-month low last week after
the People's Bank of China unexpectedly devalued the yuan,
dampening expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates in September.
But after the PBOC set the yuan slightly above its fixing
rate on Friday, soothing fears that Beijing was intent on a
bigger devaluation, markets have once again turned their
attention monetary policy diverges between the world's major
economies.
Against the euro, expected to remain weak as the European
Central Bank pressing on with a 1 trillion euro asset-purchase
programme, the dollar traded at its strongest in five days,
reaching $1.1063 per euro before easing a little to
$1.1098, still up around 0.1 percent on the day.
With little in the way of major U.S. data on Monday or
Tuesday, investors are awaiting Wednesday's inflation data and
minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting.
"We suspect that the data this week, especially the core CPI
(consumer price inflation) print, as well as indications from
the minutes..., will allay concerns that the Fed may delay
lift-off beyond September.," said Credit Agricole's head of G10
FX strategy in London, Valentin Marinov.
"We think the policy divergence trade is alive and well and
the dollar should remain the main beneficiary of that."
The dollar index was 0.2 percent up on the day at 96.711,
but still not far from the one-month trough of 95.926 reached
last week.
"People have the China move last week still in the back of
their minds... but our view is that (the Fed is) still on course
to raise rates in September or October."
After data showed Japan's economy shrank in the second
quarter, adding pressure on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to step up
a stimulus drive, the dollar gained 0.2 percent to trade at
124.53 yen.
With emerging market currencies remaining wobbly, some
analysts said the yen was being kept from falling lower by its
safe-haven status.
Market watchers are divided over whether the Bank of Japan
will announce more policy easing in October. That could put the
onus more on the government to offer more fiscal support.
Data from the U.S. financial watchdog on Friday showed
speculators increased their yen short positions in the week to
last Tuesday to the highest level since June. That suggests many
may need to buy back the yen in the future.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by
Toby Chopra and John Stonestreet)